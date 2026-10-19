Rays Pitching Magic Has Led Freddy Peralta To Game 6 Moment

The Tampa Bay Rays are one win from an American League Pennant, and they will look to right-handed starter Freddy Peralta to send them to the World Series.

Peralta was acquired at the trade deadline from the New York Mets, where he was sporting an underwhelming 4.99 ERA in 22 starts after being acquired in the offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Tampa Bay saw something in Peralta and was quickly able to unlock a version of him that we haven’t seen before. The staff made several adjustments to his pitch usage and delivery and saw drastic improvements in a short time.

It was an impressive turnaround for Peralta, who has a 0.79 ERA in his last nine appearances, including the postseason, going into tonight’s Game 6 start. The 30-year-old has a 0.79 ERA with nine strikeouts in three postseason appearances in 2026.

Freddy Peralta has been on fire for Rays

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after pitching against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He won AL Pitcher of the Month in September after going 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA in five starts, holding opponents to a .162 batting average and allowing one run or fewer in each of those outings.

In the postseason, he threw 4.2 innings of one-run ball against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS. Then, in the Championship Series, he tossed six shutout innings against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 en route to a 3-1 Rays victory.

This breakthrough was possible because of the adjustments that Rays’ coaches, including pitching coach Kyle Snyder and bullpen coach Jorge Moncada, made with Peralta.

"Changes were made," Moncada said, "but the changes were towards what he has been in the past."

If you’re wondering what the Rays did with Freddy Peralta, it wasn’t magic. It was three tweaks.



He started pitching from the stretch. He moved to the third-base side of the rubber. And they let him throw the changeup more, not less. Usage jumped from about 21% with the Mets to… pic.twitter.com/nNNGOg6Mxt — Master Flip | Phillip Feliz 🇩🇴 (@Masterflip_) October 6, 2026

Peralta touched upon how things changed when he was traded to Tampa Bay and how he feels that it impacted him.

"Everything changed when I got traded," Peralta said. "I said it before that I've been treated here as a king, and I feel really good about it. They're working me really well here."

The first adjustment that was made was having Peralta pitch exclusively out of the stretch. Pitching out of the stretch was what Peralta did during his All-Star season with the Brewers last September, and he did not do this in his brief stint with the Mets.

Other adjustments included having Peralta pitch from the third-base side of the pitching rubber, as well as widening his stance. The Rays also had Peralta speed up his delivery off the mound.

What did Rays do to help Feddy Peralta get on track?

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) speaks to the media after game two of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Tampa Bay gave him a drill package to implement in his preparation, helping him generate more power in his legs. They also told him to mix in his change-up more often, which makes sense considering the Rays’ pitchers overall have the highest change-up usage of any Big League team since 2008.

Moncada spoke about this new preparation routine, saying that it’ll help Peralta to build more momentum in his pitch, raise his arm angle and slightly increase his average arm extension. Snyder also spoke about the changes made to Peralta’s craft.

"There's some minor adjustments here and there," Snyder said. "But I think more than anything else, it was just getting him back to feeling like himself. I think if you get the environment right, a lot of other things can snowball in the right direction for you."

Fast forward to today, the Rays are sending out Peralta for Game 6 of the ALCS in hopes of advancing to the World Series. Tampa Bay has a track record of getting the most out of its pitchers, and Peralta has been their latest successful project.