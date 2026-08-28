Great Start by Freddy Peralta Proves He Can Help Elevate Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to wrap up their six-game road trip with a win over the Detroit Tigers, and the team was able to take the series. In the win on Wednesday, there was a major takeaway for the team.

With the six-game road trip for the Rays coming to a close, the team was able to go a solid 3-3 away from home. The Baltimore Orioles continue to strangely be a bit torn in the side of Tampa Bay this season, and the team dropped another series to them.

However, even though they went .500 on the trip, the team is still in first place in the American League East with a lead of four games over the New York Yankees.

The Yankees appear to be their main competition down the stretch, with four games against them right at the end of the year; it will be a key series late. However, while that is still about a month away, the Rays did recently see an encouraging performance from one of their key trade deadline additions in Freddy Peralta.

Performance By Peralta Exactly What Rays Are Looking For

Aug 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it hasn’t been a great season for the right-hander overall, he has flashed some signs of the 2025 version of himself, which was a reason why Tampa Bay acquired him from the New York Mets.

Since being acquired by the Rays, Peralta has totaled a 5.60 ERA, but there were a couple of tough starts in there for him on the road against the Colorado Rockies and also on the road against the Athletics.

However, with the overall numbers not being great, this hasn’t looked like the impact deal that Tampa Bay was hoping for until Wednesday. In the win in the finale, the Rays saw a great performance by Peralta, who went six scoreless innings and allowed just two hits.

This is certainly what the team was looking for from the right-hander when they acquired him, and if Peralta is going to be able to pitch like this going forward, it will be a major boost for Tampa Bay.

The Rays are already a team with a strong rotation, but Peralta has the upside to take them to the next level. Overall, while it might have been just one start, this could be a major step in the right direction. The right-hander will be on the mound next against his former team on September 1st.