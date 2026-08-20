Rays Farm System on the Rise Even After MLB Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays were as aggressive as any team ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer, looking to bolster their Major League roster for the stretch run of the season.

They acquired starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets, catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins, right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Wells from the Baltimore Orioles and outfielder Jack Suwinski from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To acquire that much talent, the Rays had to dip into their farm system to build trade packages. Their deal for Peralta was considered an overpay, but they were on the other end of the spectrum with Hicks, fleecing the Marlins.

There wasn’t a team that paid as much in terms of prospect value as Tampa Bay, and it didn’t even put a dent in their farm system. In fact, the Rays are actually moving up in the rankings shared by MLB.com from where they were to begin the year.

Where does Rays farm system rank in MLB?

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American League catcher Nathan Flewelling (20) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against National League in the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The previous edition of the MLB farm system rankings in the 2026 preseason had Tampa Bay ranked No. 10. Now that the dust has settled from the MLB trade deadline and players selected in the 2026 MLB Draft are beginning to get assignments, the Rays have catapulted near the top.

They are now No. 2 behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have six players in the top 100, even after trading Zyhir Hope and River Ryan to the Detroit Tigers to acquire Tarik Skubal.

This is a return to glory for Tampa Bay. In the 2024 midseason farm system rankings, they were No. 1. In the 2025 preseason, they were No. 2, but by midseason, they had dropped to No. 10, where they remained for the 2026 preseason.

What has helped them elevate to No. 2 despite trading away Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre, Gary Gill Hill, Michael Forret, Brayden Taylor, Adrian Santana and Jacob Kisting? Multiple players are exceeding expectations, bursting onto the scene as top prospects.

Rays farm system overflowing with talent post-MLB trade deadline

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Argyle High School player Grady Emerson during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Headlining that group is outfielder Theo Gillen. He is a borderline top-10 prospect in the sport, tapping into his power potential earlier than anticipated. Another fast-riser in the system is catcher Nathan Flewelling, the Futures Game MVP.

Cooper Flemming is another top-100 prospect in the system along with catcher Caden Bodine, who was acquired in the Shane Baz trade this offseason from the Orioles.

Also helping buoy this ranking is Grady Emerson. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft was the No. 1 ranked player by some outlets and is already viewed as an elite prospect in the sport, coming in at No. 10.

That is a ton of talent for one franchise to have, but what separates the Rays from their peers is the depth of this system. Players ranked outside the top 10 would be surefire top-10 prospects in other organizations.