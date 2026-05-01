How to Watch Rays' Shane McClanahan vs Giants: Television, Stream, Radio

Coming off another series win against the Cleveland Guardians, the Tampa Bay Rays will be entering the weekend with a (18-12) record and are second in the American League East behind only the New York Yankees.

It has been a great start to the season for the Rays, and the franchise will be looking to continue to build the momentum over the weekend against the San Francisco Giants. The timing of this matchup is certainly a good one for Tampa Bay. The Giants are coming off a doubleheader on Thursday, and were walked off in both games.

With the bullpen being a bit beat up from the doubleheader, the Rays should be looking to take advantage of some situational scheduling. Tampa Bay has been really strong of late, and they will continue to have a chance to build on the strong season.

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: May 1, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching matchup:

Apr 25, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Taking the hill for the Giants will be their talented left-hander Robbie Ray. Even though he has a 2-3 record, he comes into the game with a 2.70 ERA and has been pitching very well of late.

The southpaw has allowed three runs or less in all of his starts this year, proving to be very consistent and giving San Francisco a chance to win every game that they are in. Unfortunately, run support has been a problem for the left-hander, and San Francisco’s offense will have a tall task on Friday night.

On the mound for the Rays in this game will be their former two-time All-Star Shane McClanahan. After missing two seasons, the left-hander has performed well, considering.

Coming into Friday night, he has totaled a 2-2 record and 3.91 ERA. In his start against the Minnesota Twins last week, it was arguably his best performance of the campaign, totaling five innings and not allowing a run.

Due to the Giants deploying a left-hander in Ray, Tampa Bay will be making a bit of a lineup switch in this game. First baseman Jonathan Aranda will be getting a day off in this one, and it will be Ryan Vilade getting the start at first base. Furthermore, Cedric Mullins, who is struggling, will also be out of the lineup.

Overall, this feels like it could be a great opportunity for the Rays to take the first game of the series in this one. While Ray is a very good pitcher, traveling after a doubleheader without getting a day off is a major challenge.