Rays Veteran Showed Great Resiliency in Bounce Back Against Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays are the hottest team in baseball heading into their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians.

They are going for their second straight sweep, riding a six-game winning streak that started with a win over the Cincinnati Reds and kept rolling with some strong performances against the Minnesota Twins.

Facing off against their second consecutive American League Central opponent, the Rays have kept the positive momentum going. They have won some real nailbiters against the Guardians, coming away victorious by the scores of 3-2 and 1-0.

In the series-opening game, it was Steven Matz who showed a lot of resiliency in helping his team get a win. It was a great bounce-back performance for him after a tough outing in his previous start against the Reds.

Steven Matz performed at high level against Guardians

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

The veteran lefty made it through only three innings of work, being charged with four earned runs on four hits and four walks. Things could have certainly been worse when taking into account that he served up three home runs.

Looking to get back on track against a team Tampa Bay will almost certainly be battling against for playoff positioning, Matz delivered a very strong outing. He threw seven innings, the most he has recorded in a single game since Oct. 1, 2021, when he went seven innings with the Toronto Blue Jays against the Baltimore Orioles.

Only two runs were allowed, both of which came courtesy of a two-run home run by Daniel Schneemann in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Matz got taken off the hook and put in line for the victory after Ryan Vilade had an RBI single in the sixth inning for the team’s first run of the game. When his evening was done after seven innings, Jonathan Aranda hit a solo homer in the eighth, and Vilade had another RBI single to give the Rays a 3-2 lead that would be secured by Ian Seymour and Bryan Baker.

Signed to a two-year, $15 million deal this past offseason, there was a lot of skepticism around bringing Matz aboard to be a full-time starter. However, the Rays saw something they liked, and he is making the most of the opportunity.

Matz has pitched into the sixth inning in three out of his six starts, providing manager Kevin Cash with much-needed length to help an undermanned bullpen.

He has thrown 31.2 innings thus far with an ERA of 4.31 and 27 strikeouts. Signed to be a backend of the rotation innings eater, he is providing Tampa Bay with exactly what they wanted.