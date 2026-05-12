Improving This Key Area Makes Sense for Rays

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Tampa Bay Rays, who have been one of the best teams not only in the American League but in all of baseball.

So far this year, the Rays have been able to blow away expectations. Coming into the campaign, nobody would have predicted that they would be in first place of the American League East in the middle of May. However, this is a franchise that is no stranger to exceeding expectations, and that is what they are doing so far.

Despite new ownership coming in, Tampa Bay didn’t increase much in terms of spending this offseason, and it has been mostly business as usual for the team. After missing the playoffs for the last couple of seasons, the goal was to end that streak this year, and they are well on their way toward doing that. However, even though things are going very well, there are areas that the team can improve.

Adam Berry of MLB recently wrote about one area that the team could improve upon, being their ability to hit the ball out of the park.

Improving Slugging Can Help Rays Get Even Better

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz | David Richard-Imagn Images

Coming into the season, the offensive production for Tampa Bay was certainly an area of concern, but this is a unit that has been a bit better than expected. Even though some of their expected key players and offseason acquisitions have been either hurt or struggling, the Rays have found ways to score runs.

However, while the team has been manufacturing runs nicely and that is working for them now, they do lack power. Coming into Monday, Tampa Bay was 26th in the majors in home runs and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Being in the bottom half of the league in both of those categories isn’t ideal, but it also isn’t surprising. Aside from their talented trio of Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, and Junior Caminero, there isn’t much power in this lineup.

Tampa Bay traded Brandon Lowe this offseason, and his replacements haven’t done much in terms of slugging. Furthermore, center fielder Cedric Mullins has struggled quite a bit so far and has just two home runs.

Overall, as the team looks for ways to improve, finding another slugger could be a great addition for the franchise. Even though the small ball has been working, another power bat would help provide them with some more insurance.