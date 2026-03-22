Key Pitcher for Rays Performing Extremely Well This Spring

With the start of the season right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be seeking to have a great campaign and hopefully snap a two-year playoff drought. In order to accomplish that, they will need some players to step up.

As Opening Day quickly approaches for the Rays, the team is taking shape for the start of the campaign. This will be a challenging year for Tampa Bay, with them being in arguably the best division in baseball. The American League East featured some of the most active teams this offseason, and a lot of money was spent on improvements.

For the Rays, they didn’t increase payroll much despite new ownership coming in, and they will be relying on some key players to have bounce-back campaigns. Tampa Bay does have a history of being able to overachieve, and coming into this year, it appears to be the starting rotation that could be the greatest strength for the team. However, in order for the unit to be at their best, they will need Shane McClanahan to be healthy and return to elite form.

McClanahan Looks Sharp

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After missing the last two years, the southpaw is one of the biggest wild cards and x-factors for the Rays in 2026. Due to his missing so much time, it is hard to predict what type of pitcher McClanahan will be this season.

Prior to the injuries, the left-hander was one of the best in the game and a two-time All-Star. If he is able to return to that level of production, it could help take the Rays to a different level.

While there is a lot of talent in the division, Tampa Bay could have one of the best rotations in the league if McClanahan is back to All-Star form. So far this spring, all eyes have been on the southpaw, and he has done well overall. While being healthy is the top priority, he is also showing some encouraging signs that he is going to be sharp for the start of the year.

So far this spring, he has totaled a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings with 15 strikeouts. The southpaw has looked good this spring, and if he can sustain that during the regular season, Tampa Bay is going to be in great shape. Hopefully, McClanahan will continue to be able to remain healthy and pitch at a high level for the team.