How to Watch Rays' Shane McClanahan Face Blue Jays: Preview, Television, Radio

Coming off another victory, the Tampa Bay Rays will be seeking to continue their hot streak on Wednesday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

It has been a fantastic start to the campaign for the Rays. This is a team that is showing no signs of slowing down and appears to be a contender in the American League. As they try to keep pace with the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay has been on a great stretch of late.

With a (23-12) record overall now, the Rays are also winners of 11 of their last 12 games. This is an impressive stretch, and the team has to be pleased with how they have exceeded expectations so far.

Unfortunately, even though they have been playing well, there are a couple of injury concerns looming. Recently, Ryan Pepiot was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hip injury. The right-hander was expected to be a key part of the rotation, and losing him is a significant blow.

Furthermore, while losing Pepiot for the year is far from ideal, the team also saw southpaw Steven Matz recently head to the injured list with an arm issue. The starting rotation has been a strength for the team so far, and multiple injuries will test the depth of the unit now. On Wednesday, the team will be facing off with the Blue Jays for the second game in their series. Here’s how to watch.

Who: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: May 6, 2026, 1:10 PM EDT

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Injuries have been a major storyline for the Blue Jays so far this season, and their starting rotation has taken a major hit. Taking the mound for Toronto will be veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin. So far this season, Corbin has made five appearances and has a 1-0 record and 3.65 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched.

At 36 years old, the southpaw’s best days are behind him, but he is still a serviceable pitcher and has done well so far for Toronto. However, he is going to have his work cut out for him against a Tampa Bay team that has been playing excellently of late.

On the hill for the Rays in this one will be a southpaw of their own. Shane McClanahan has performed well so far this season after missing the previous two with injury. The former All-Star appears to be heating up a bit as well, not allowing a run in his last two starts. If he continues to pitch at that caliber, Tampa Bay will be a hard team to beat.