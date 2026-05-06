Shane McClanahan Continues Impressive Streak Leading Rays Over Blue Jays

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, one of the biggest storylines involving the Tampa Bay Rays was starting pitcher Shane McClanahan.

It had been years since he last took the mound for the Rays. Aug. 2, 2023, against the New York Yankees was the last time he pitched before his career was derailed by injuries. He underwent Tommy John surgery and had to get another procedure done on a nerve in his left elbow.

That kept him sidelined until he made his debut in the 2026 season on March 31, going nearly three years between outings. A two-time All-Star before succumbing to the injuries, it was anyone’s guess what he would provide the Rays on the mound.

No one was expecting a return to that level right away, and he battled inconsistencies early on. But over his last three outings, he has looked like the McClanahan of old, dominating the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays.

Shane McClanahan riding impressive scoreless streak

May 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After giving up four earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 19, no team has been able to figure out the talented lefty. He tossed five shutout innings against the Twins before twirling six shutout innings against the Giants.

In his most recent outing against the Blue Jays, he was at it again. McClanahan helped Tampa Bay pick up the sweep over their American League East rivals, throwing 5.2 innings of shutout ball, allowing only two hits and one walk to go along with four strikeouts.

That puts his scoreless streak at 16.2 consecutive innings, completely turning things around from how he was performing at the start of the season. No one thought he would pick right back up immediately, but there were some concerning developments.

His velocity had dipped on both his fastball and slider, leaving them more vulnerable to being hit. He was struggling to locate his offerings, leading to an abnormal amount of walks from someone who previously in his career was so dialed in.

Through his first four outings of the year, McClanahan threw only 18 innings with a 5.00 ERA, issuing 11 walks and striking out 18. Since that point, something has clicked because he looks like his former, dominant self.

His season-long ERA now sits at 2.60 with a WHIP of 1.07. During this recent hot stretch, he has issued only three walks, which has translated to his overall production improving, while striking out 16.

McClanahan has always been supremely talented, and now he is learning on the fly how to adjust to his diminished velocity. It could not have come at a better time, with Steven Matz recently joining Joe Boyle and Ryan Pepiot on the injured list, testing their starting pitching depth.