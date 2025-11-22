Marlins Could Be Potential Landing Spot for Rays' Free Agent Pitcher

With the offseason starting to heat up, the Tampa Bay Rays have already been busy on the trade market.

As new ownership looks for the long-term home for the Rays, Tropicana Field has a roof back on, and Tampa Bay will at least be back in their home for the 2026 campaign. Due to the primary focus being on getting a new stadium, it doesn’t appear like the Rays will be spending much more this winter.

However, the hope seems to be that they will start to increase payroll, and the team might really be able to take off when that happens. Tampa Bay is one of the best in the league at having success despite not having the same financial resources as others.

One of the reasons for that is that they rarely let veterans who are talented simply leave without getting anything in return. However, to the surprise of many, that was something that happened to the franchise this winter.

MLB Trade Rumors contributors recently wrote about the Miami Marlins being a team that might pursue Rays’ free agent closer Pete Fairbanks.

Marlins Might Look To Spend a Little

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Since Miami might be looking to spend a little bit of money this offseason, they could seek upgrades for their bullpen and look for a closer. It came as a bit of a surprise that the Rays didn’t pick up the team option for Fairbanks, which made him a free agent.

He figured to be a player that the team could have moved in a trade this winter, but with a somewhat high price tag, teams might have been hesitant to want to lock up that much in him right off the bat during the offseason.

Even though trade interest might have been limited for him, he is going to be one of the top free agents available out of the bullpen and could get a multi-year deal this winter. For a team like the Marlins, Fairbanks would provide them with a veteran closer who has a good track record.

Miami was a team that played really well down the stretch once their pitching staff got healthy and rolling. The Marlins might feel like they can compete for a playoff spot in 2026, and their performance in the second half of 2025 might be an indication that they will be able to compete. If that is the goal, Fairbanks would be a nice boost for the bullpen.

