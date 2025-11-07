2 Rays Prospects Representing American League in Fall Stars Game
The Tampa Bay Rays sent several prospects to participate in the Arizona Fall League this year. And a few of their players have been standout performers thus far in the desert.
On Thursday, the rosters for the Fall Stars Game were released, and the American League features two Rays prospects. On Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on MLB Network, fans can watch pitching Jackson Baumeister and infielder Brayden Taylor participating in the game.
They are two of 30 players named to the AL squad, with a few selections not participating in the game but being recognized for their performance thus far this fall.
Jackson Baumeister, Brayden Taylor representing Rays at Fall Stars Game
Baumeister was a second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida State University by the Baltimore Orioles. He was acquired by Tampa Bay ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline as part of the return package for Zach Eflin.
Ranked as the No. 60 prospect by Baseball Prospectus ahead of the 2025 campaign, he made only 15 starts for Double-A Montgomery, throwing 62.1 innings.
Limited appearances are a major reason he is participating in the Arizona Fall League this year to get in some more work.
His selection to the Fall Stars Team is a little surprising given the fact that he has thrown 9.0 innings and owns a 6.00 ERA. Baumeister has struggled with his command, issuing nine walks and 10 hits while striking out 10.
Even in the hitter-friendly AFL, those numbers normally wouldn't garner consideration for honors. But, he has showcased a nasty arsenal this fall.
Taylor was the Rays’ first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, No. 19 overall, out of TCU. He was a consensus top 100 prospect heading into the 2025 campaign, but struggled mightily and has seen his rankings plummet.
After producing a .173/.289/.286 slash line in 108 games and 437 plate appearances in the regular season, it has been great to see him get things back on track in the Arizona Fall League.
He earned his spot on the AL Fall Stars Team with a .289/.418/.533 slash line in 13 games and 55 plate appearances. Taylor has eight extra-base hits, including six doubles, which is tied for the third most thus far this fall.
Six RBI and four stolen bases round out his impressive stat line. He is also one of 42 players who have drawn double-digit walks thus far this fall.
Building that kind of positive momentum heading into the winter after such a brutal campaign is an encouraging sign for the 2023 first-round pick.