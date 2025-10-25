Rays Recent Draft Pick Showcasing Elite Talent on Mound at Arizona Fall League
The Tampa Bay Rays have done a wonderful job in recent years of developing some of their young pitchers. Whether it is players they have drafted or youngsters acquired in trades, they are progressing through the minor leagues and producing at the Major League level.
During the summer, the team saw improvements from Joe Boyle, who has improved his efficiency when it comes to throwing strikes. He has a chance to make the rotation for Opening Day in 2026. As did Ian Seymour, who made his MLB debut this past summer.
In the minor leagues, Brody Hopkins and Ty Johnson turned heads at Double-A Montgomery. Both pitched at an incredibly high level this past summer and are moving up the prospect ranks.
There is certainly a chance they are pitching at Triple-A out of the gate in the 2026 season. Another player who could be joining them in being promoted is Jackson Baumeister.
Jackson Baumeister showcasing elite stuff at Arizona Fall League
A second-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida State University, he was acquired by the Rays from the Baltimore Orioles, along with outfielders Matthew Etzel and Mac Horvath, in exchange for starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
In his first full season with Tampa Bay, Baumeister made only 15 starts, throwing 62.1 innings. He had a 4.62 ERA and 1.251 WHIP, missing about 2.5 months of time because of injury.
Looking to get some more work in during live games, Baumeister was one of eight Rays players who were sent to participate in the Arizona Fall League.
Thus far, he has made only two appearances, throwing 5.2 innings. He has surrendered three hits but has issued an alarmingly high number of walks, with seven. Luckily, only two earned runs have been scored against him.
Part of the reason he has been able to limit the damage is the seven strikeouts he has racked up. Also, he has one of the nastiest arsenals of any pitcher in the Arizona Fall League.
As shared by Thomas Nestico on X, of pitchers who have thrown at least 50 pitches, Baumeister has recorded a tjStuff+ of 103, which is tied for 15th.
He has shown a four-pitch arsenal, with three of those offerings having tjStuff+ scores in the triple digits. His changeup, with a 106, is the highest graded pitch.
This is some excellent positive momentum being built by Baumeister heading into the winter. A repeat of Double-A could be in store to start the year, but if he carries this production over, he will be with Triple-A Durham in no time.