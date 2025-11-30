4 Teams Who Could Be Trade Suitors for Rays Slugger Brandon Lowe

The Tampa Bay Rays need some offensive upgrades this offseason, but that isn’t going to stop them from shopping one of their best hitters on the trade market.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe is considered one of the best trade chips that will be available this winter. He has been named as the likeliest trade candidate on the team, with plenty of teams around the league looking for offensive upgrades in the infield.

Lowe is one of the best offensive players at his position in the league, and he would be an upgrade for numerous teams. These four teams stick out as the likeliest trade suitors for the All-Star slugger.

San Francisco Giants

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

There may not be a team in baseball that needs an upgrade at second base more than the Giants. Even after acquiring Rafael Devers last season from the Boston Red Sox, the team needs more offensive talent.

Acquiring Lowe would kill two birds with one stone: upgrading a weakness in the lineup and addressing a spot defensively that needs help. There is a sizable gap between the Giants and the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, but Lowe would help close it.

Adding him to a lineup that has Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos and eventually Bryce Eldridge would make the team incredibly dangerous. With their pitching talent, San Francisco would be competing for a playoff spot in 2026.

Houston Astros

Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Astros need to find balance in their lineup. Adding a left-handed hitter would be ideal, and if that player is also an infielder, it would be the most ideal outcome.

Lowe would be the perfect addition in that sense. Second base is arguably their biggest need, especially with the effectiveness of Jose Altuve defensively continuing to wane. Having another player who can handle the work there would be ideal.

Adding him with Carlos Correa, Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena in the mix would give the team one of the most dynamic offensive infields in baseball.

Athletics

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Athletics showed a willingness to spend some money last year. A lot of focus was on their pitching staff, and the same will occur this winter with their need for help on the mound.

But their offense could also use a little help in the infield. With an overflow of outfielders, they and the Rays could be great trade partners. The two teams worked out a deal last offseason centered on pitcher Jeffrey Springs, so they have recent experience working with each other.

Lowe would be a massive upgrade at the plate over Luis Urias, Max Muncy and Max Schuemann, helping lengthen a lineup with some incredible building blocks.

Cincinnati Reds

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds were a surprise entrant into the 2025 MLB postseason. But their stay was a short one after getting demolished by the Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Round.

If they want to get back into the postseason and be more of a threat, they need to add some more offensive punch to their lineup. Second base is a position they would look for an upgrade after Matt McLain had a 0.0 bWAR and 74 OPS+ in 2025.

Overall, Cincinnati had only three players who appeared in at least 100 games that had an OPS+ of at least 100. Miguel Andujar and Sal Stewart both performed well in their stints with the franchise as well.

More Rays News: