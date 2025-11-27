Rays Still Need Corner Outfield Help Even With Jake Fraley Returning to Team

One of the biggest needs that the Tampa Bay Rays had coming into the offseason was to upgrade their outfield.

This team struggled to find consistent production from that positional group throughout 2025. They produced the fewest home runs in the MLB and struggled knocking in runs, two areas the president of baseball operations, Erik Neander, was hoping to fix this offseason.

Outfielder Jake Fraley could certainly help in that regard. Claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves earlier this offseason, his stay with the club looked to be a short one.

Rays get good deal bringing back Jake Fraley

The Rays designated him for assignment and then non-tendered him, along with fellow outfielder Christopher Morel. However, there were rumors swirling that Tampa Bay was interested in bringing him back, just at a lower price tag, and that is what they did.

Fraley was projected to earn $3.6 million in arbitration. He and the Rays settled on a one-year, $3 million deal that includes $400,000 in potential bonuses. $100,000 can be earned if he is on the active roster for 85, 115, 145 and 175 days.

In need of some offensive production in the outfield, he will have a chance to help in that regard. For his career, he has a 100 OPS+ and a .735 OPS.

However, his presence on the roster doesn’t change the fact that corner outfield remains a need for the team. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report shared an offseason shopping list for every team this winter, and corner outfield was listed.

Fraley was part of the mix before that was even published, which plays a part in why it remains a need despite his being brought back at a more affordable price.

Rays need more than Jake Fraley for corner outfield

He hasn’t been a league-average performer since 2023, producing OPS+ numbers below 100 in two straight campaigns. The 95 and 94 he recorded in 2024 and 2025 would be a massive upgrade for what Tampa Bay has received, but they should continue aiming higher.

Fraley can be helpful, but only against right-handed pitching. The left-handed hitter struggles against southpaws with a career slash line of .175/.271/.237. Against righties, he has a .261/.344/.432.

At best, he will be the left-handed hitting side of a platoon. If he is pushed into full-time duty as a starter in a corner outfield spot, it would be considered a disappointment for the Rays.

If the opportunity presents itself to bring in a more consistent producer, Tampa Bay should not hesitate to pull the trigger.

