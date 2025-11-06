Dodgers Seen as Potential Fit for Rays Relief Pitcher This Winter
The Tampa Bay Rays’ offseason has officially started, and they have already been an active team with some minor moves being completed.
While the Rays have been active early on, they could really shake things up for not only their team but the entire league, depending on the direction that they wish to go. Tampa Bay is a team that has numerous veterans that they could trade this winter, but some are more likely to be dealt than others.
On the flip side, this is also a team that could be a contender in 2026 and might hold on to players and reevaluate how things are going closer to the trade deadline. If they do elect to make some trades this winter, there are going to be numerous teams calling about some of their players. This could result in them getting a nice return and might be what’s best for the team long-term.
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently wrote about the Los Angeles Dodgers being a potential landing spot for Rays closer Pete Fairbanks this winter.
Fairbanks Would Solve a Need for Dodgers
Despite Los Angeles winning the World Series in 2025, this was a team that did have some flaws and was far from perfect. As the team seeks to accomplish the three-peat since the New York Yankees, they will undoubtedly be aggressive this winter.
While pursuing Kyle Tucker to help bolster their outfield will likely be a possibility, they also need to help the bullpen. This was a unit that struggled at times both in the regular season and the playoffs and clearly needs some help.
Adding a player of the caliber of Fairbanks would give them a high-leverage option in the bullpen, with a proven track record of also being able to be a closer. Considering how good this starting rotation could be in 2026 when fully healthy, adding the veteran right-hander to the bullpen.
Of the players who could potentially be dealt by Tampa Bay this winter, Fairbanks seems like the most likely due to his likely lofty salary figure for 2026. It’s hard to imagine that the Rays would want to pay over $10 million a year for their closer, and they would be able to get a nice return for him if they dealt him this winter. Overall, these two certainly make sense together as potential trade partners.