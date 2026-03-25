Don't Count Rays Out From Trading for Shortstop

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for the start of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals, and the hope is that the 2026 campaign will be a successful one.

Following a very busy offseason, the Rays were able to see some encouraging signs from players during spring training and hope that they will be prepared for the start of the year.

Unfortunately, the team was hit with a slew of injuries right before the upcoming start to the season. In their rotation, Ryan Pepiot will start the year on the injured list. Fortunately, he isn’t expected to miss much time.

However, in the middle of their infield, expected starters are going to be starting the season on the injured list, with Gavin Lux and Taylor Walls both hurt. Having multiple starters in the infield out is far from ideal, but the team at least does have some solid options to hold them over.

Of the two, Walls is the one who is going to miss the most time with an oblique strain. The shortstop position was one that Tampa might have been interested in improving this winter, but ultimately stood pat.

With Walls out, it will be top prospect Carson Williams getting his chance to be the starter. However, as an unproven player, it does leave some room for concern, and the team might ultimately have to make a move.

Will Rays Need to Make a Move?

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Due to the shortstop position being one of need this winter and the projected starter being out for a month, there is certainly a possibility that they might need to explore some options to help.

While that is a possibility, the team will be hoping that Williams is going to take this golden opportunity and run with it. He is coming off a very strong spring and is the top prospect in the system for Tampa Bay.

Williams did get a chance at the end of the season in 2025, but the results at the plate weren’t good. He struggled quite a bit and had a lot of swings and misses. However, that experience will hopefully help him heading into 2026 as the starter.

Due to Williams still being an unknown at the major league level and Walls being hurt, if the young prospect does struggle, it could result in the team looking to make an upgrade to a key position on the field. Hopefully, Williams hits the ground running and makes it an easy decision for the team on who should be the shortstop.