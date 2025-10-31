Former Rays Legendary Manager Speaks Highly of Orioles Hiring Craig Albernaz
The Tampa Bay Rays had to be happy to see one of their own landing a managerial job when it was announced that the Baltimore Orioles have hired Craig Albernaz to take over as their manager. Of course, they will be rooting for him as long as he isn’t beating the Rays on the field.
He will be replacing Tony Mansolino, who was the interim manager after Brandon Hyde was fired during the 2025 campaign. Albernaz brings a wealth of experience with him, both as a player and coach.
While he never reached the Major Leagues as a player, he was with Tampa Bay from 2006 through 2013 as a minor league catcher. In 1,217 minor league plate appearances, he produced a .199/.276/.254 slash line.
Despite the underwhelming production, he was still catching the attention of people within the organization. One person who took notice was manager Joe Maddon, who was at the helm for the Rays from 2006 through 2014.
Joe Maddon shares major praise for Craig Albernaz
“Whenever you were speaking with him, the eyes were locked in,” Maddon said in an exclusive interview with Jake Rill of MLB.com. “Definitely not from the church of ‘I know it all’ kind of a guy, not even. He was just wide open. I always really appreciate those that listen, and I think for the person that really listens, you’ll give them everything you got. I think that’s just natural, and I always thought that about him.”
While Maddon never managed Albernaz in the Big Leagues, he saw something in him during their spring training interactions. And, he certainly wasn’t alone.
The long-time minor league catcher played with the Detroit Tigers in 2014 before beginning his coaching career in 2015. Tampa Bay had him in the organization for five years before he finally broke into the Major Leagues.
In 2020, Albernaz was hired by the San Francisco Giants as their bullpen and catching coach. He would move up the ranks steadily, eventually becoming a bench coach with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024.
For the 2025 campaign, he was named associate manager to Stephen Vogt. Now, he is going to be in charge of his own team after being hired by the Orioles. And Maddon was not surprised by that, heaping more praise on Albernaz.
“He’s got a great personality that clicks,” Maddon said. “A great coach or manager has to be a great listener, and I think that’s one of his best qualities. And then beyond that, always had good questions. Always had good questions. Like I said, just paid attention -- paid attention to detail. Fun guy. Easy to be with.”
This is an incredible opportunity for someone who has worked tirelessly in his baseball career. Albernaz has earned the opportunity to manage his own team, and Baltimore was willing to give him that chance.
He isn't the only former member of the Rays organization to get hired as a manager. Blake Butera was also hired by the Washington Nationals to become their leader on the field.