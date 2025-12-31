Rays Could Be Hard-Pressed To Compete in Al East With Orioles Aggressiveness

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be at a disadvantage compared to their American League East rivals when it comes to spending power.

They don’t have the means to be aggressive in free agency, shopping near the top of the market as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox notoriously have. But for a little while, at least, they were in the same realm as the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles.

Alas, that is no longer the case. Both the Blue Jays and Orioles have been aggressive this offseason, making additions to their roster to bolster their outlook in 2026 and beyond. Both teams have handed out individual contracts worth more money than the Rays have this offseason.

That spells trouble for Tampa Bay’s odds of being competitive in their division. The Yankees haven’t made any big splashes yet, and neither have the Red Sox, but they can strike at any moment.

Spending gap with AL East growing for Rays

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There was already a gap that existed between New York, Boston and the Rays. No such gap existed with the Orioles, who finished in last place in 2025, but they are a team who look capable of bouncing back in a major way in 2026, which is bad news for Tampa Bay.

Will Leitch of MLB.com named Baltimore as one of six teams whose fortunes are looking up for the upcoming season, and it is easy to see why. They had clear needs on the roster they wanted to address, and thus far, they have hit it out of the park.

With closer Felix Bautista potentially sidelined for the season, the Orioles needed bullpen help. They re-acquired Andrew Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs and then signed Ryan Helsley in free agency, hoping he can regain his form after a brutal stretch with the New York Mets.

Their starting rotation was in dire need of reinforcements. Things improved with Trevor Rogers turning elite and Kyle Bradish returning from injury, but more help was needed, especially after Grayson Rodriguez was traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

So, the team completed a trade with the Rays, acquiring Shane Baz for a haul of prospects and a draft pick. They also brought back Zach Eflin on a one-year deal. Compared to the moves made last offseason for the starting rotation, these are massive upgrades.

Orioles have made moves to get out of AL East cellar

Aug 12, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane Baz (11) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Looking for some more pop in the lineup, Baltimore improved that as well. From the Angels in the Rodriguez swap, they acquired Taylor Ward. He hit 36 home runs last season and has recorded an OPS+ of at least 105 in five consecutive years.

They also made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason to this point, signing Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets. The two sides agreed to a massive five-year, $155 million deal to bring the five-time All-Star and two-time Home Run Derby champ aboard in free agency.

That is a ton of power to a lineup that already has Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Samuel Basallo, Colton Cowser, Ryan Mountcastle and Dylan Beavers.

If the young players can get back on track and start living up to expectations, this has a chance to be one of the best lineups in baseball. The Orioles could certainly be right back in the mix for a playoff spot in 2026, which is bad news for a Tampa Bay squad that has a lot of holes to fill still.

