Rays Free Agent Pitcher Target Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays have done a great job this offseason, adding a few pieces to help their team in 2026 while continuing to improve their long-term outlook.

A ton of depth has been added to their outfield, which was viewed as a weakness coming into the offseason. Cedric Mullins was signed in free agency, and Jake Fraley was re-signed after being non-tendered.

In the three-team trade that landed second baseman Brandon Lowe with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Rays acquired outfield prospect Jacob Melton from the Houston Astros. In their blockbuster with the Baltimore Orioles, recent first-round pick Slater de Brun and Austin Overn were acquired.

It certainly wouldn’t hurt Tampa Bay to add another established outfielder to the mix, especially if they are a right-handed hitter. However, it isn’t the only area of the team that can use some shoring up.

Rays free agent target Zach Eflin signs with Orioles

Jun 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Zach Eflin (24) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The Rays could use another inning-eater for the starting rotation, but one of the players whom they were reportedly interested in signing this offseason is now off the board.

As shared by Jake Rill of MLB.com, their American League East rivals have struck again. The Orioles have agreed to a one-year deal with starting pitcher Zach Eflin. It is a $10 million deal and includes a mutual option for 2027.

Eflin is someone Tampa Bay is very familiar with. He signed with the Rays ahead of the 2023 season and pitched parts of two seasons with them, producing at a high level.

In 50 starts, he had a 3.72 ERA and a record of 21-15. He produced 4.5 bWAR in 287.2 innings with 273 strikeouts with a 3.26 FIP before he was traded to Baltimore ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.

Eflin was excellent down the stretch in 2024, but 2025 was a washout. Like so many of his teammates, he struggled to perform up to the level he had showcased previously in large part because of injuries.

Rays have to look elsewhere for pitching with Zach Eflin signed

Jun 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Balitimore Orioles starter Zach Eflin (24) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

He was on the injured list three separate times because of a right lat strain and lower back discomfort. Eventually, he underwent a procedure to address the back issue, having a lumbar microdiscectomy on Aug. 18.

The expectation is that Eflin will be ready to go when spring training rolls around. It will be interesting to see if the Orioles slow-play things with him to ensure that he is healthy and ready to contribute to a new-look rotation.

For Tampa Bay, it is back to the drawing board. Eflin was one of the veterans they were interested in having a reunion with, and the second who had signed a deal. Adrian Houser signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants earlier in the offseason.

The third is Zack Littell, whom the Rays traded to the Cincinnati Reds a few months ago. Should they not land him, there are a few other options available that would fit the bill of what they are looking for.

