Hypothetical Trade Package Sends Luis Robert Jr. to Rays To Fill Outfield Need
The Tampa Bay Rays are going to be seeking upgrades at a few spots in their lineup this offseason. One position that could really use some improvements offensively is in the outfield.
Rookies Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum both made positive impacts during their rookie campaigns in 2025. Their skill sets overlap a little bit as hitters who rely on contact skills and speed and don’t offer much power.
However, Tampa Bay believes they can co-exist in the same lineup. That feels like it would only be possible if they can add a game-changer to play alongside them, someone who provides power and run production; the two things the front office is looking to add to this group.
Free agent Kyle Tucker would certainly fit the mold, but it isn’t realistic to expect the Rays to get in on bidding for him. It is hard to envision them spending what could be north of $400 million on a player when designated hitter Yandy Diaz and second baseman Brandon Lowe are considered expensive at $12 million and $11.5 million, respectively.
Rays mentioned as potential suitor for Luis Robert Jr.
That is what makes it a bit of a head scratcher that Tampa Bay was mentioned as a potential trade suitor for Chicago White Sox center fielder, Luis Robert Jr.
He had a $20 million club option that was exercised. That isn’t a price the Rays would be willing to pay to players who are producing, let alone someone whose production has fallen off a cliff in 2024 and 2025, in large part because of injuries.
However, if the White Sox are motivated enough to move Robert, they will likely have to eat some of his salary. That would not only open up his trade market to potentially include small market clubs such as Tampa Bay, but also increase the value of the return package.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July, the asking price Chicago set was reportedly astronomical. No team was willing to meet that price, and the same will likely occur this offseason.
Pinpointing fair trade value is difficult because Robert, at that price tag and recent level of production, is viewed as a negative asset. However, if the White Sox pay a large chunk of that salary, he becomes a lot more valuable.
If about $10 million of his $20 million is paid, at least, the Rays become a viable trade partner. What could a trade package look like?
What could a Rays trade offer for Luis Robert Jr. look like?
Chicago isn’t going to get near the same kind of value they did when trading Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox last offseason. Tampa Bay could offer two players in the top 30 of their prospect rankings: pitcher Yoniel Curet and outfielder James Quinn-Irons.
They are ranked Nos. 22 and 30 in the organization, respectively. And that is about as high as the Rays should be willing to go unless even more of Robert’s contract is covered by Chicago.
The White Sox reportedly asked the New York Mets ahead of the deadline for top-of-the-line prospects, such as starting pitcher Jonah Tong. That was a non-starter in the summer and will likely be again this winter.
Robert has incredible upside, but his performance over the last two years leaves a lot to be desired. He would be a massive upgrade for Tampa Bay as someone who can provide some pop, speed and defense to their outfield.
However, if Chicago is insistent on higher-ranking prospects being part of the deal, they are better off walking away from negotiations and looking elsewhere for upgrades.