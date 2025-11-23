Hypothetical Trade Package With Mets Has Rays Taking Worthwhile Risk on Kodai Senga

The Tampa Bay Rays have some work to do with their roster this offseason if they want any chance of competing for a playoff spot in what is turning into a loaded American League.

With their AL East rivals all expected to spend money this winter, the Rays will have to get creative when finding upgrades for the roster. They aren’t going to make a splash in free agency, which makes the trade market a logical place for them to make some moves.

Starting pitching isn’t their most pressing need, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring in some reinforcements on the mound. They have incredible injury luck with their rotation in 2025, and counting on a repeat of that would be unwise.

Could Kodai Senga be exactly what they are looking for? The New York Mets' starting pitcher was recently predicted to land with Tampa Bay in a piece highlighting what every team’s Opening Day starting rotation will look like.

Kodai Senga is intriguing starting rotation upgrade for Rays

The veteran is reportedly very available after struggling with injuries and mechanical issues in recent years. When healthy, he has proven capable of performing at an All-Star level, making him an intriguing buy-low target for a team that has as good a track record with getting the most out of pitchers as the Rays.

It would certainly be shocking to see Tampa Bay add a player making $15 million annually, but maybe they could get the Mets to pay down some of his salary.

That would be the first ask from the Rays in negotiations. After that, it would be figuring out what kind of package would be heading back to New York.

The Mets are in need of outfield help. Tampa Bay has a surplus of outfielders and is simultaneously seeking upgrades for the positional group.

Rays and Mets match up as trade partners

The Rays could offer Jake Mangum straight up for Senga. Or, it can be expanded to include more players.

New York was one of the teams that were reportedly interested in making a deal for Yandy Diaz. He could be an option at first base to potentially replace Pete Alonso or take at-bats as the designated hitter in place of free agent Starling Marte.

Including Diaz would help shed some salary, making it easier to bring in Senga. In need of a versatile infielder, Tampa Bay could ask for a player such as Ronny Mauricio to be included along with Senga.

A deal of Senga and Mauricio in exchange for Mangum and Diaz is considered a slight overpay by Baseball Trade Values. The Mets are getting +9.20 in surplus value, while the Rays are getting +6.00.

If New York pays down some of what Senga is owed, the surplus values would change because at his current salary, he has a -2.3 surplus value.

