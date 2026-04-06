Injured Infielder Set to Return for Rays in Home Opener

The Tampa Bay Rays will be getting set for their home-opener against the Chicago Cubs and will have one of their injured players back for the series.

Despite some struggles to begin the year, the Rays were able to win their series against the Minnesota Twins on the road in a thrilling finale on Sunday. This was an important game for the team to win, with a 4-5 record on the nine-game road trip looking a lot better than a 3-6 start.

Now, the team will be at home for the first time this season, and also the first time in a long time at Tropicana Field. With the stadium fixed, it is anticipated to be a sellout for the game, and everyone will be excited for Tampa Bay to be back home.

Furthermore, some help will also be on the way for the series opener against a good Cubs team. After starting the season on the injured list, shortstop Taylor Walls has been activated, and top prospect Carson Williams has been optioned to Triple-A.

#Rays reinstate SS Taylor Walls from IL, option Carson Williams to AAA @DurhamBulls — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 6, 2026

Walls Hopefully Can Provide a Spark

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

As the projected starter before getting injured, Walls will be sliding right into that spot on Monday in the opener. The shortstop is one of the best defensive players in the league at the position, and that is an area in which the Rays need to be better.

While the bullpen has rightfully taken a brunt of the blame for the struggles, the defense has also been an issue for Tampa Bay. Adding Walls into the middle of the infield will certainly help with that, but the team will also be hoping he can hit. While he is a fantastic defender, he isn’t known for his ability to produce at the plate. Hopefully, he will be able to help in that area a bit more than last year.

With Walls coming back, this ends a short stint as the starter for Williams. The top prospect of the Rays had a great opportunity to make an impression and perhaps force himself into remaining the starter. While nine games is a small sample size, he continued to struggle in the majors.

Now, he will be heading back to the minors, and there is undoubtedly some work to do. Tampa Bay has to be concerned about how he has looked at the plate in the majors as their top prospect, and his return to the minors makes sense.