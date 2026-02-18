Junior Caminero Has Candid Response on Potential Extension With Rays

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was one of the most highly-rated prospects in baseball before making his Major League debut in 2023.

More opportunity to play in the Big Leagues was provided in 2024 after his brief 2023 cameo. 2025 was the first year that he spent an entire year in the Major Leagues, and he wasted no time showcasing his elite talent.

An American League All-Star in his first season with the Rays, the sky’s the limit for the 22-year-old slugger. Despite being under contract through the 2030 season, there are already talks about whether it would be smart for the team to pursue an extension with him.

Players are signing deals with franchises earlier and earlier in their careers, buying out arbitration seasons and sometimes the first few years of free agency. Is that something Caminero is interested in doing with Tampa Bay?

Junior Caminero paying no mind to extension talks

He was asked about a potential extension with the Rays and provided a calculated answer. There is a lot of love for the city and organization, but a contract extension isn’t where his focus currently lies, as that is outside of his control.

“I feel this is my city, Tampa, I love Tampa, but this is not my decision. I control what I control, just go play, have fun. This decision, talk to my agent and the new owners, just me control what I control and have fun and play,” Caminero said while speaking to the media.

It would make all the sense in the world for the Rays to attempt to lock their All-Star third baseman into a long-term deal as soon as possible. If he continues producing near the level that he did this past year, his price tag is only going to go up.

Caminero had one of the best power-hitting seasons for a player as young as he is in MLB history. He launched 45 home runs to go along with 110 RBI, producing 4.4 bWAR with a 131 OPS+.

With some stellar metrics, such as 100th percentile swing speed and below-average strikeout numbers, his power-hitting production looks to be here to stay. Should he continue improving in some key areas, such as keeping the ball off the ground and honing in his swing selection, his overall numbers will take off.

It is imperative that Tampa Bay fills out the lineup with more productive players so opposing pitchers cannot constantly work around him. Caminero has all the tools to be the face of a franchise, someone worth committing to long-term, but he will need help bringing the team back into the playoff picture in the AL.

