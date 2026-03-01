Junior Caminero Knocking on Door of Being Best Third Baseman in MLB

The 2025 season was a coming-out party for Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero.

A highly regarded prospect, he made his debut in 2023. In 2024, he was called up shortly after the MLB trade deadline and has stuck with the Major League club ever since. 2025 was his first full season in the Big League, and he announced his presence with authority.

Caminero had one of the most impressive power campaigns for a player in their age-21 season in MLB history. He hit 45 home runs and had 110 RBI, turning into a bona fide middle-of-the-order power threat instantly.

Still years away from his prime, his arrow is only pointing up. Entering his second full year as a Big Leaguer, expectations are sky high, with MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN believing he is already one of the best third basemen in the league.

Junior Caminero already one of best third basemen in MLB

Jul 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) throws a runner out at first base in the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Olney placed Caminero at No. 2 in his top 10 at the position; only Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians was ahead of him. Despite entering his age-33 season, the seven-time All-Star is showing zero signs of slowing down.

The No. 1 spot is Ramirez’s, but Caminero has the tools to overtake him in the very near future. He has everything a franchise would want to become the face of the team, with his offensive production being at the forefront.

The Rays need to find some help for him in the lineup; trading away All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe removed some of the protection for him. If others don’t emerge, opponents will have no qualms about working around him when he is at the plate.

Patience will have to be exhibited by Caminero to take his production to the next level. His power is legit, but he could be even more dangerous if he becomes a little more selective at the plate; his 32.2% chase rate is in the 22nd percentile, and his 24.7% whiff rate is in the 47th percentile.

Junior Caminero just scratching surface of potential

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) looks on against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

But, he doesn’t strike out a ton, with a 19.1% rate being in the 64th percentile. Putting the ball in the air more often will result in more damage being done as well; he hits ground balls at a shockingly high rate at 47.7% and led the MLB in hitting into 31 double plays last year.

With elite swing speeds, if he puts the ball into the air more often, it could help overcome any negative differences to his power output that calling Tropicana Field home, compared to Steinbrenner Field, has. And there are concerns about his home/road splits, but they are overblown.

Where Ramirez has the biggest gap on Caminero is defensively. He is an elite defender at the hot corner, but credit needs to be given to the Tampa Bay star for the improvements that he is making with the glove.

Looking to be in great shape at spring training, another jump in defensive metrics will help him close the gap, as their offensive production is already in the same realm.