Orioles' Free Agent Would Be Great Fit For Rays in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Rays recently shook up their roster in a significant way, and there are now some more holes that need to be filled.

It has been a busy winter for the Rays as expected. So far, this has been a team that has been both a buyer and a seller, trying to improve the team for the short-term, while also keeping an eye on the future as well. Tampa Bay has always done a nice job of balancing this, but they recently took a significant hit for 2026.

Due to the trades that sent Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz out of town, the team was able to overhaul their farm system in a positive way, but they lost a significant amount of production from those two without any clear replacements.

While replacing Lowe in the lineup is going to be a significant challenge, the team also must think about how they will replace Baz. Starting pitching was a need for the team coming into the winter, and it is even more pressing following the trade of Baz.

Fortunately, there are some talented free agents still available at the position, and the market has been slow so far in that department. One pitcher who makes a lot of sense for the team is Baltimore Orioles’ free agent Zach Eflin.

Eflin Would Be a Strong Fit for the Rays

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This would be a bit of a reunion of sorts, with Eflin spending time already with the Rays not too long ago. It was Tampa Bay who traded him to the Orioles in 2024, and he went on to be a significant part of their rotation and helped them reach the postseason.

Unfortunately, despite coming into the year as their ace, it was a campaign to forget for Eflin. The right-hander simply could not stay healthy, and he struggled when he was on the mound. While it wasn’t an encouraging year in 2025, a healthy Eflin can be a really strong middle-of-the-rotation option for the Rays.

Due to his struggles, a one-year prove-it deal is likely what he is going to be receiving, and that fits well with what Tampa Bay generally likes to do. Even though the team has already signed Steven Matz to compete for a spot in the rotation, there is no guarantee that he wouldn’t be best suited in the bullpen like in 2025.

Overall, taking a chance on a one-year deal with Eflin to remain healthy and prove himself for the team makes a lot of sense and could provide some upside as well for a team still hoping to contend.

