Rays Need to Address This Area of Need Following Multiple Trades

After a couple of massive trades for the Tampa Bay Rays, the franchise has restocked its farm system but has some looming needs for the roster.

It was a wild Friday for the Rays, who made two significant trades within an hour of each other. Coming into the winter, Tampa Bay figured to be a team that was trying to improve, and their early moves in free agency indicated that to be true.

With a desire to improve, the Rays signed Cedric Mullins, Jake Fraley, and Steven Matz. Improving the outfield offensively and adding some depth for the starting rotation were goals, and signing these three helped address areas of need.

However, the recent trades that sent most notably Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles and Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates have created some additional needs for the team. While Tampa Bay was able to get a haul of prospects for these two players, it has created some significant needs for the team in 2026.

With the Rays trading Lowe, there is now a glaring hole in their lineup and at second base. Tampa Bay very well could elect to find a replacement for Lowe in free agency or on the trade market with their newfound assets. However, it isn’t the only need the team has.

Adding Starter Still a Need

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Due to the team trading Shane Baz, it creates another need in the starting rotation. While the team did bring in Matz to compete for a spot in the rotation, he was used out of the bullpen in 2025 and had some struggles as a starter in recent years.

There is certainly a possibility that he will end up in the bullpen if he struggles for the unit, and the Rays need to be prepared. Furthermore, the team is also penciling in Shane McClanahan to be back and healthy. After missing two years with injury, it’s hard to know what to expect from the southpaw in 2026 and adding more insurance for the rotation makes a lot of sense.

With the trades of Baz and Lowe, it does free up more money for Tampa Bay to be able to spend in free agency. This is a team that has been aggressive in adding veterans on short-term deals, and they should look to add at least one more starter for the rotation. Fortunately, there are numerous veteran options who could help provide the depth that is needed.

