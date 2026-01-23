Premier Position Still on Ray's Wish List With Spring Training Near

It has been a very busy offseason for the Tampa Bay Rays, and this roster looks a lot different from the one it had in 2025. However, there are still a couple of issues for the franchise.

After a disappointing campaign last year, the Rays were hoping to make some improvements this offseason and get back on track following two straight seasons of missing the playoffs. Last year, the team had a positive run differential but found themselves eight games under the .500 mark at the end of the campaign.

In the American League East, it will not be easy to contend with some of the best teams in the league. All of the competitors in the AL East have improved this winter, with them all also making some significant splashes in free agency.

For Tampa Bay, they have continued their mindset of trying to remain competitive with an eye toward the future. Unfortunately, in the state of the division now, it feels like they are behind the eight-ball. With the offseason still going on, the Rays also have a couple of key needs.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a few wish list items for the Rays heading into the regular season. One of them was to find some help at the catcher position.

Missed Chances

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Finding a talented catcher in free agency is very hard to do, and the options are limited, given that it is such a premier position. In free agency, arguably the top two options, J.T. Realmuto and Victor Caratini, both signed elsewhere.

Now, if Tampa Bay is going to be able to improve behind the plate, it will likely have to come via a trade. Furthermore, just like catchers don’t often hit free agency, the same can be said about them being traded.

More than likely, the Rays aren’t going to be able to add an impact player at the position at this stage in the offseason. However, some quality depth and another option to Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes would be ideal.

While those two are the most likely to get the chance to start the year, they do have an appealing prospect in Dominic Keegan, who could be ready for a debut in 2026. The young catcher profiles as a much better offensive catcher than those two, and that is a need for the team. If he can end up being the answer behind the plate, it would help the Rays immensely.

