Rangers' Free Agent Slugger Named Potential Fit for Rays This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a busy offseason, but whether or not they will be able to compete is still challenging to tell. One thing that is for sure is that they do still have a position of need to improve.

As the Rays try to balance between being able to contend and think about the future, their moves so far this winter have been an indication of that. Tampa Bay is a team that has added players to help in 2026, while also trading away some key pieces to help build for the future.

This is a future that does look bright for the team, with the farm system featuring multiple players in the Top 100 for prospects and a lot of quality depth in the organization as well. As the Rays continue to gear up for a new stadium in a few years, the plan seems to be to increase payroll once that happens. With the rest of the American League East spending a lot this winter, it’ll take a lot for Tampa Bay to keep up.

However, this is a team with some good talent, but also one significant area of need. Solid production behind the plate has been an issue for them, and options are limited to help them improve. However, there could be one player left who makes sense.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Jonah Heim as a potential fit for the Rays to solve an issue behind the plate.

Heim Could Provide Another Option

Texas Rangers pinch hitter Jonah Heim | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old was an All-Star not too long ago in 2023 for the Texas Rangers, but the performance over the last two years has been far from ideal. As an All-Star, he slashed .258/.317/.438 with 18 home runs and 95 RBI in 131 games played. Despite looking like a potential riser star at the position for the Rangers, he hasn’t been the same player in either of the past two campaigns.

Last year with Texas, he slashed .213/.271/.332 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 124 games played. It was his second straight season with an OPS of .602, and he will undoubtedly have to prove himself.

With the catcher position being such a problem for Tampa Bay, especially offensively, Heim could be a player worth taking a flyer on as an All-Star a few years ago. While he wouldn’t be a perfect solution, he would at the very least be another option to consider.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: