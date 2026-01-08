Rays Claim Infielder From Pirates and Sign Right-Handed Pitcher to Two-Year Contract

The Tampa Bay Rays have addressed a few of their areas of need coming into the offseason. In the outfield, Cedric Mullins was signed and Jake Fraley was brought back. On the mound, Steven Matz was signed to add depth to the starting rotation.

However, there remains plenty of work still to do. Second base is a major hole after Brandon Lowe was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that included the Houston Astros.

Another starting pitcher is needed after Shane Baz was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for a haul of prospects and a draft pick. The Rays could use some help behind the plate still, as well.

There is still about six weeks until spring training gets underway, so Tampa Bay could make another splash between now and then. But recently, they have focused on making no-risk moves that could help the team not only in 2026 but in the future as well.

Rays make moves with Brian Van Belle, Tsung-Che Cheng

Recently, they signed right-handed pitcher Brian Van Belle to a two-year, minor league contract. He made his Major League debut with the Rays in 2025, appearing in four games and throwing 8.1 innings.

Eventually, he was outrighted to Triple-A Durham and eventually released because he underwent elbow surgery. Expected to miss the duration of the 2026 campaign, this is a smart move to lock Van Belle in throughout his rehab to see if he can offer the franchise anything in 2027 when he is fully healthy.

On Jan. 8, the team made a shrewd addition to their organizational depth in the infield. The Rays claimed Tsung-Che Cheng from the Pirates. Like Van Belle, the 24-year-old infielder made his Big League debut in 2025.

He made three appearances with Pittsburgh, but went 0-for-7 at the plate with three strikeouts, being caught stealing once. The sample size was small, but he did receive excellent marks for his defensive performance in 16 innings at shortstop and six innings at second base.

Cheng is the exact kind of player whom Tampa Bay should be taking chances on with waiver claims. It was not too long ago that he was a highly-touted prospect in the Pirates’ organization, ranking well inside their top 20.

He was pushed off their 40-man roster as a result of the Lowe trade, which included outfielder Jake Mangum and right-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery, ending up in Pittsburgh along with the All-Star second baseman.

Cheng fits the profile of what the Rays are normally looking for. He is considered a strong defender, and his speed is a legitimate asset. He isn’t going to offer much power, but his contact skills are very good as well.

He struggled with Triple-A Indianapolis in 2025 with a .209/.307/.271 slash line, but owns a more respectable career .251/.350/.385 slash line in the minors. At his age, he is worth taking a shot on for Tampa Bay.

