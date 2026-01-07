Rays Make No-Risk Move Signing Veterans to Deals With Spring Training Invites

The Tampa Bay Rays have been pretty active this season, reshaping their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Alas, even with all of the moves that have been completed, there are still some needs on the roster that have to be addressed. Second base is their biggest lineup need after Brandon Lowe was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal with the Houston Astros.

With right-handed pitcher Shane Baz now on the Baltimore Orioles, another addition to the starting rotation would make a lot of sense as well. The Rays could use a veteran catcher and have been on the lookout for another right-handed bat for the outfield.

Addressing all of those needs, the remainder of the offseason will be easier said than done. But, they made two smart additions on Jan. 7, signing veterans who have Major League experience: catcher Blake Sabol and outfielder Edward Olivares. Both players have received invitations to spring training as well to try to earn a spot on the roster.

Sabol was a seventh-round pick of the Pirates in the 2019 MLB Draft. He appeared in 110 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2023, but has played in only 19 Big League games since that point.

He spent last year with the Boston Red Sox. Across 400 Major League plate appearances, the left-handed hitter has produced a .237/.307/.383 slash line with 13 home runs and 13 doubles. Sabol owns a 0.2 bWAR in his Big League career and 91 OPS+.

Those aren’t All-Star numbers, but would present a massive upgrade offensively for Tampa Bay behind the plate. Right now, Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia are atop the Big League depth chart, which presents an opportunity for Sabol to take full advantage of.

Oliveras has not played in the Major League since 2024, when he was with Pittsburgh. In 2025, he played in Japan and Venezuela, producing an underwhelming .197/.302/.295 slash line in 275 plate appearances.

However, he does fit the bill as a right-handed hitting outfielder who can provide some pop. In his minor league career, he had a slugging percentage of .454 across 2,589 plate appearances. While in the Big Leagues, with the San Diego Padres, Kansas City Royals and Pirates, he has a .407 slugging percentage and 95 OPS+.

Both are likely long shots to make Tampa Bay’s roster, but these are smart additions for the team to make. Signing them to minor league deals with invites to spring training is a no-risk move to possibly address two needs on the roster.

