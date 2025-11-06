Rays Make Smart Decision Regarding the Future of Shortstop Taylor Walls
The Tampa Bay Rays had more players arbitration-eligible heading into the offseason than any team in baseball, with 17. One of those players whom they had to make a decision about was shortstop Taylor Walls, who had a unique situation.
The Rays held a team option on the defensive standout worth $2.45 million. With his arbitration projection at only $2 million, there were several people wondering whether the team would decline its club option to save some money.
Given how Tampa Bay has operated in the past, that was a fair assumption to make. Alas, they have decided against that. Instead, Walls will not only be locked in for 2026, but will have another option year tacked onto his contract.
Rays keeping Taylor Walls, adding another team option to contract
As shared by MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Rays have picked up the $2.45 million option on Walls for 2026. On top of that, they added another option for 2027 that is worth $3.1 million. That option will cover another arbitration year.
It is a slight risk Tampa Bay is taking, based on what his arbitration projection was this year. But, they are essentially betting on Walls taking a step forward when it comes to his production on the field.
He is already an impactful player in multiple facets. An excellent defender, he was a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award. Despite playing in only 101 games and logging 720.2 innings at shortstop, he was among the most productive defensive players in the sport.
His +18 Defensive Runs Saved overall were tied for 6th in baseball with Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw. A +17 was recorded at shortstop, which was tied for first with Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Walls’s speed and baserunning are also weapons for the team. He swiped 14 bags in 2025, and in his career, he has totaled 66 stolen bases while being caught only 16 times.
Pressure is on Taylor Walls to perform at the plate
What will determine if he can become an everyday player at the Major League level is his bat. Right now, he doesn’t produce enough at the plate to be locked in as the sure-fire starter.
In 2025, he had an OPS+ of 68 with a .220/.280/.319 slash line. If he can bump that OPS+ up into the 80s, it would be virtually impossible for manager Kevin Cash to take him out of the lineup, given the impact he makes elsewhere.
Betting on the 29-year-old to show improvements at the plate is a worthwhile gamble for the franchise to make. They aren’t breaking the bank exercising that $2.45 million option, and if he regresses, they can just decline the option they possess for 2027.