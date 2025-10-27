Rays Named Great Fit in Free Agency for Mets Relief Pitcher
With the offseason right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, it is going to be interesting to see what the plan will be for the franchise going forward. This is a team that could decide to be both buyers and sellers over the winter, which could make for an exciting offseason.
While the 2025 campaign might not have gone according to plan for the Rays, they are a squad that will be hoping to contend once again in 2026. What the roster will look like remains the biggest question for the team.
Tampa Bay has numerous veterans that they could look to trade this offseason in order to recoup some prospects before losing them to free agency. If the team does decide to do this, they will need to add some players in order to replace production. Fortunately, there will be some options if they go in this direction.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the Rays being an excellent fit for New York Mets relief pitcher Ryan Helsley in free agency.
Helsley Could Make Sense for Rays
The Mets were certainly an aggressive team this summer at the trade deadline, and some of the moves they made figured to be what was going to push them to the playoffs. Unfortunately, despite the trades looking great on paper for the franchise, it really didn’t pan out for New York.
Adding Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals was arguably the most significant acquisition, but the right-hander struggled with the Mets. In 20 innings pitched with New York, he totaled a 7.20 ERA, and simply was never able to get it going for the franchise.
As a free agent, the poor second half of the campaign didn’t come at a good time for him, and it certainly is going to impact his value. Bowden recently predicted that he would sign just a one-year deal worth $10 million, which seems like it might be a touch high.
Helsley having to take a prove-it deal after a poor campaign in 2025 makes sense, and a team like the Rays could be a potential suitor. If Tampa Bay elects to trade Pete Fairbanks this winter, replacing him with a player like Helsley could make a lot of sense. The right-hander was seen as one of the best closers in the game not too long ago, and he could look to turn his career around with the Rays.