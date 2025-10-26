Giants Would Make Sense as Potential Trade Partner for Rays' Star Slugger
With the World Series underway, the offseason is right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays. This was a team that certainly wanted to achieve more in 2025, and now they will be entering an offseason that will likely feature a good amount of trade rumors.
Tampa Bay had a somewhat successful campaign in terms of a lot of their statistics in major categories, which included a positive run differential. Generally, this results in a better win-loss record, but the Rays finished the campaign eight games under .500.
Due to the team having some encouraging underlying metrics, there is reason to believe that they will be able to be a playoff contender once again in 2026. However, the team does have a few key players who could be on the trade block.
The Rays usually like to move their veterans that are on expiring contracts and they will have a couple of these players this winter. If Tampa Bay elects to listen to offers, they are going to have a number of suitors for some stars, with All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe being arguably the top one.
Lowe is coming off a fantastic year in which he was one of the best sluggers at the position in the entire league. They provided a lot of value to the Rays, and if they are willing to listen to offers, he could bring back a significant return. One team that could make a lot of sense for him this winter is the San Francisco Giants.
Brandon Lowe Makes Sense for the Giants
Last season, San Francisco shocked the league when they acquired slugger Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. At the time, the Giants were looking like a playoff contender, but they had a terrible stretch around the All-Star break and that resulted in them falling out of contention in the National League.
With a full year, the team will likely be focused on trying to improve and become a contender in 2026. The NL and their division is very challenging, but they have a good amount of talent. However, one weakness is at second base and Lowe could help create one of the best infields in all of baseball. Having Dever, Lowe, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman would be an impressive unit on paper.
If Tampa Bay elected to deal the slugger, they would certainly be selling high with him coming off an All-Star campaign. Staying healthy has also been a bit of an issue for him throughout his career, which could result in the Rays deciding to pull the trigger despite his impressive year in 2025.