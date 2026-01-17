Rays' Newest Addition Expected to Focus on Playing Second Base

It has, without a doubt, been a busy offseason for the Tampa Bay Rays. Recently, they pulled off yet another trade to help shape the roster for 2026.

Coming into the winter, the Rays were a team that was expected to be active, and they haven’t disappointed. Early on in free agency, they wasted little time going out and making a few signings to help areas of need.

The outfield was indeed a spot that the team wanted to make some improvements for, with the unit struggling quite a bit offensively in 2025. The additions of Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley could help solve that problem, but they also created a bit of a log jam. Furthermore, the team also acquired a talented outfield prospect in Jacob Melton, making things more complicated.

With a plethora of options, the team recently elected to move one of their outfielders, sending Josh Lowe to the Los Angeles Angels in a three-team deal that brought them back Gavin Lux from the Cincinnati Reds. Following the trade of Brandon Lowe not too long ago, second base became a bit of an issue for the franchise, and one that Lux might be able to fix.

Lux Expected to Focus on Second Base

#Rays Neander said plan is for Lux to play 2B primarily, and outfield will be a competition between their lengthy list of candidates. He said Rays feel confident in what Lux can provide in the field and at the plate. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 16, 2026

Following the departure of Lowe, it has been assumed that Richie Palacios was going to be the starting second baseman for the team. While he has had some positive moments, he is still largely unknown. Bringing in Lux figured to be a move that was to give them another option at the position, and that is going to be the case.

While Lux does have the ability to play the outfield, it’s not surprising, based on the roster construction, that the Rays will want him focusing on second base. In 2025 with the Reds, he performed well at the plate, slashing .269/.350/.374 with five home runs and 53 RBI.

Even though he isn't the offensive player that Lowe was at the position, it gives Tampa Bay another solid option to go along with Palacios. Furthermore, trading Josh Lowe to the Angels frees up more potential playing time for Melton and Chandler Simpson. Both of these young players have some potential, and Lowe, unfortunately, has struggled for the last two years.

Overall, this move makes a lot of sense for the team to help fix a position of need while moving a player from a group of strength now.

