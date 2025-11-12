Ketel Marte Trade Rumors With Diamondbacks Will Have Major Impact on Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have already been involved in a lot of trade rumors this offseason. Multiple veterans have been mentioned as trade chips this offseason, including second baseman Brandon Lowe.

Coming off the second All-Star season of his career, his value will likely never be higher. The team had an $11.5 million club option for him that was a no-brainer to exercise.

Even if the Rays have no intention of keeping him, it was the right move. They can place him on the trade block, and plenty of teams who are in the market for an offensive upgrade will come calling.

Lowe is one of the best offensive players at the keystone in the MLB. He hit 31 home runs with 19 doubles and 83 RBI this past season. There are some concerns with his production, but he is a legitimate power threat at a position that normally isn’t known for its offensive prowess.

Ketel Marte availability is unique road block for Rays

However, there is one potential roadblock to Tampa Bay maximizing the return on Lowe in a trade, at least in the early going. Arguably, the only second baseman who is better than him offensively, Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, is reportedly also hitting the trade market.

As shared by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the three-time All-Star has been mentioned by several general managers as one of the players who are squarely on the trade block while the General Managers Meetings go on in Las Vegas.

“The Diamondbacks will ask for a lot in return, but they are definitely motivated in moving him with $71 million remaining through 2030. If they don’t move him by mid-April, Marte will have 10-and-5 rights and a full no-trade provision,” the MLB insider wrote.

This is something the Rays front office should be paying very close attention to. As Nightengale noted, Marte is not going to come cheap, and rightfully so.

Not only is he one of the most productive offensive players in the game, winning the Silver Slugger Award in the National League two years in a row, but he has turned himself into a stellar defensive player as well.

Brandon Lowe's market will be impacted by Ketel Marte

This presents Tampa Bay with a unique situation to navigate. Lowe isn’t going to cost nearly as much as Marte in a trade, which makes him a legitimate alternative option for teams that can’t meet the Diamondbacks’ asking price.

It will be interesting to see how the Rays decide to go about this. They can wait for Marte to be traded, which could lead to the price on Lowe going up because teams that missed out will still want a second baseman.

Or, they can look to get ahead of Arizona and complete a deal centered around Lowe to set the market.

There are pros and cons to each strategy, and it will be fascinating to see how Tampa Bay plays this. After declining the club option on closer Pete Fairbanks, the team already has some money available to reinvest into the lineup.

Trading away one of their only above-average performers seems counterproductive to a team seeking more offense. But if a team presents a strong enough offer for Lowe, they will think long and hard about pulling the trigger.

The slugging second baseman fits the mold of the type of player the Rays historically have traded. Alas, another star player at the position being available adds a unique variable to things this winter.

