Rays Organizational Depth Undersold in Farm System Rankings

Bleacher Report has released its first farm system rankings of the 2026 season. The Tampa Bay Rays placed No. 11 on the list, a drop from their No. 4 ranking entering last year.

Factors that went into each prospect’s ranking on their respective lists included potential, production and proximity to the Big Leagues, with potential carrying more weight in the lower levels and production becoming more important closer to the Majors.

In this specific ranking, the prospects listed below fall into either Tier 3 or Tier 4.

Tier 3: Nos. 51-100 on B/R’s top 100 list. This tier includes recent breakout players, prospects in the lower levels of the minors and former top-tier prospects whose stock has dipped.

Rays farm system has incredible depth

Feb 19, 2026; Port Charlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jacob Melton (29) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Tier 4: Prospects outside the Top 100 (Nos. 101-200) who have a strong chance to break into that group in the future.

Here is the list of the Rays’ top 10 prospects, according to Bleacher Report:

1. SS Carson Williams (Tier 3)

2. OF Theo Gillen (Tier 3)

3. RHP Brody Hopkins (Tier 3)

4. OF Jacob Melton (Tier 3)

5. SS Daniel Pierce (Tier 4)

6. RHP Michael Forret (Tier 4)

7. RHP T.J. Nichols (Tier 4)

8. OF Slater de Brun (Tier 4)

9. RHP Anderson Brito (Tier 4)

10. RHP Santiago Suarez (Tier 4)

Rays’ No. 1 prospect Carson Williams earned the starting shortstop job after Taylor Walls suffered a right oblique injury prior to Opening Day. He is an above-average defender with above-average speed, featuring a plus arm and plus raw power.

Carson Williams made it all the way home from first on this play 🤯#TBRays pic.twitter.com/GehIwLNumi — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 29, 2026

The 22-year-old was the 28th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, batting .172 with a .219 on-base percentage, five home runs, 12 RBIs and two stolen bases in 32 games with Tampa Bay last season. In 111 games for Triple-A Durham last year, Williams hit .213 with a .318 OBP, 23 home runs, 55 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Selected 18th overall in the 2024 MLB Draft, Theo Gillen displays plus speed and a patient approach at the plate. In Single-A last season, the 20-year-old slashed .267/.433/.387 with five home runs and 36 stolen bases in 73 games.

Brody Hopkins has already showcased a 95-98 mph fastball, a low-90s cutter and an impressive mid-80s curveball at the Triple-A level. He has posted a strikeout rate above 26% at every minor league level in his career. The right-hander recorded a 3.33 FIP and a 28.7% strikeout rate across 116 innings at Double-A last year.

Jacob Melton displays plus power and speed while showcasing strong defensive tools and athleticism. He stole 93 bases in Houston’s system prior to joining the Rays organization. Tampa Bay projects him as a potential 20-home run, 40-steal player and a high-caliber defender in center field.

JACOB. MELTON.



Melton's first homer as a Bull comes off All-Star Zack Wheeler and is SLUGGED to the right field bleachers to bring in three 🐂🐂🐂 pic.twitter.com/z5xLSvFt7Q — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) April 3, 2026

At just 19 years old, Daniel Pierce is viewed as a well-rounded impact player. He has a contact-oriented approach and can hit to all fields while demonstrating strong control of the strike zone.

He also displays plus speed, making him a stolen base threat, and shows good range as an aggressive defender at shortstop. In addition, Pierce’s competitiveness, makeup and work ethic stand out.

Michael Forret, the highest-ranked prospect acquired in the deal that sent Shane Baz to the Baltimore Orioles, has the potential to emerge as the top pitcher in the Rays’ system. The 21-year-old’s arsenal features a three-pitch mix and deceptive mechanics, giving him significant upside.

T.J. Nichols was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft despite underwhelming results at Arizona. The right-hander broke out in 2025 and was named the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year after pitching to a 2.90 ERA with 156 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings from High-A to Double-A. His fastball sits at 95-97 mph and touches 99.

Slater de Brun is an 18-year-old outfielder who displays plus speed. Offensively, he has a simple approach with above-average bat-to-ball skills and a solid eye at the plate. He also shows plus range in the outfield and is viewed as a natural center fielder.

Anderson Brito was acquired from the Astros in December. He threw just 49 1/3 innings at High-A last season due to injury, but showcased his stuff in the Arizona Fall League, striking out 22 of the 47 batters he faced.

Anderson Brito showing off why he’s regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in baseball



Filthy breaking balls while sitting high 90s & collected 2 Ks pic.twitter.com/tOWDqzjn0J — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) March 20, 2026

His fastball sits in the mid-90’s and has touched 99 mph, complemented by a low-80s slider with significant horizontal movement and a mid-80s curveball.

Santiago Suarez is known for his control and command, consistently hitting his spots on the edges of the plate with his fastball and slider. The right-hander has walked just 4.4% of batters faced from 2022 to 2025 in the minors. His fastball sits in the mid-90s and can touch 97 mph, and he pairs it with an effective curveball that may be his best pitch.

Despite falling to No. 11 in Bleacher Report’s farm system rankings, Tampa Bay still features one of the deepest and most well-rounded pipelines in baseball.

With a blend of high-upside talent, emerging prospects and players nearing the majors, the Rays’ system remains positioned to impact the Big League roster in the near future.