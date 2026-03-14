Rays Pitching Prospect Made Massive Jump in Team’s Top 30

The Tampa Bay Rays may not have a superstar in waiting in the minor leagues as they did a few years ago with current third baseman Junior Caminero, but this is a deep and talented system.

They upgraded in a big way this offseason, acquiring multiple players who ended up in their top 30 rankings via trade, the 2025 MLB Draft, and international free agency. The highest-ranked player is outfielder Jacob Melton, who comes in at No. 4, and was acquired from the Houston Astros in the three-team deal that sent Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ahead of him are shortstop Carson Williams, outfielder Theo Gillen and right-handed pitcher Brody Hopkins. There is a lot of excitement about Hopkins, given the pitching development the Rays are known for.

He isn’t the only hurler who has seen their stock rise. Ty Johnson was excellent in 2025 and won awards for how well he performed. But, there wasn’t anyone in the organization who improved more than TJ Nichols.

TJ Nichols has turned into star prospect

Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

As shared by MLB Pipeline, there wasn’t a prospect who saw their long-term outlook improve more than the hard-throwing righty. Not ranked as a prospect in 2025, he is now the No. 7-ranked player in the Tampa Bay organization.

“Nichols was wildly inconsistent during his time at Arizona, and his poor numbers reflected that. But something clicked with the Rays as soon as they took him in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft. He had a strong full-season debut performance in Single-A in 2024, and he was even better for High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery last year,” as written by Adam Berry of MLB.com.

A sixth-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Tampa Bay was betting on their development team with this selection. During his time at Arizona, Nichols had excellent stuff, but it did not translate to production on the mound.

97 here at the top of the zone from TJ Nichols to strikeout Jonah Heim.



He gave up a HR to Mike Yastrzemski, but the stuff looked good. pic.twitter.com/iYj8xH1RGV — Jake (@TBRaysCentral) February 21, 2026

He throws very hard and has some upside. Over at MLB Pipeline, his fastball and slider both earned 55 grades, with his changeup earning a 50. His control is also well regarded with a 55 grade.

It finally came together last year when he registered a 2.90 ERA in 133.2 innings pitched with 156 strikeouts. He handed out only 30 walks and dominated Double-A Montgomery after being promoted from High-A Bowling Green.

Named the Rays Minor League Pitcher of the Year, the sky’s the limit for a wildly talented player who has started putting it together as a professional.