Rays' Pitching Prospect Could Be Poised for Breakout Season in 2026

With the calendar set to flip to 2026 soon, the Tampa Bay Rays still have a lot to do in order to prepare for the upcoming campaign. As a team that is trying to balance contending and positioning themselves for the future, they will be relying on young talent to continue to develop.

The Rays have been an organization that has always done a nice job of being able to compete while still having a strong farm system. That is a significant reason why they have been able to sustain success for the most part, and it is not an easy thing to accomplish.

This winter, Tampa Bay made some moves that really only they would make as a franchise. Following the signings of a couple of veterans to help the team for 2026, they then traded two of their key players and restocked their farm system. While it wasn’t a surprise to see the team trade Brandon Lowe, moving Shane Baz with multiple years of team control was.

Even though it might have been a surprise move, this is a farm system that is now loaded following the two trades. With an influx of talent, Tampa Bay also had some impressive players step up in 2025 and show signs of improvement. Now, one of those players might be ready for a breakout season.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about Rays prospect Jose Urbina being a potential breakout prospect for the team in 2026.

Urbina Flashed High Upside

Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The talented 20-year-old right-hander was able to have a strong year in 2025 with the Rays in Single-A. While it might not have been a breakout performance, it was certainly one that put the organization on notice for the type of player that he could become.

Urbina totaled a 7-2 record and 2.05 ERA in 92.1 innings pitched last year. Now, the young right-hander will undoubtedly be moving to Double-A to further showcase what he can be as a pitcher.

Tampa Bay is notorious for being a team that can develop pitchers, and Urbina is going to be a name to watch. While being in the majors in 2026 is unlikely based on his age and lack of experience in the minors, he could very well move his way up in the organization.

Even though there is a lot of new talent in the farm system, this is a team that had some existing players to watch. The young right-hander Urbina is undoubtedly one of them, and he will be poised for a breakout year in 2026.

