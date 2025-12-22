Rays Receive Bold Prediction in Pursuit or Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte

The Tampa Bay Rays shocked a lot of people in the baseball world with the trades they have made recently.

After being involved in trade rumors for years, second baseman Brandon Lowe was finally on the move. The Rays traded him to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros.

In that deal, Tampa Bay acquired two prospects: outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito from the Astros. They also received a haul from the Baltimore Orioles to stock up on young talent.

Starting pitcher Shane Baz was sent to their American League East rivals in exchange for catcher Caden Bodine, outfielder Slater de Brun, right-handed pitcher Michael Forrett, outfielder Austin Overn and a Day 1 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

What is next for Rays after two big trades?

Those are blockbuster trades for the Rays, and now people are wondering what will come next. There is a hole in their rotation, with the only outside addition right now being Steven Matz.

A gaping void has been created in their lineup as well. Lowe is amongst the most productive second basemen in baseball at the plate, and replacing him will not be easy.

However, could Tampa Bay already have a contingency plan in place? They have been linked to Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and former MLB catcher Chris Gimenez believes the Rays will eventually acquire the three-time All-Star.

“As soon as I heard the Rays were interested in Ketel Marte, I was like ‘that’s absolutely where he’s getting traded to,’” Gimenez said. “Because that is such a Rays move.”

Lowe was entering his last year of club control. Coming off his second All-Star campaign, his value was incredibly high, and Tampa Bay did well acquiring two high-upside prospects from the Astros.

Ketel Marte would be massive addition to Rays lineup

Acquiring as much talent as they did for Baz, who was someone the Diamondbacks were reportedly targeting in a return package from the Rays, could help push them over the top in Marte discussions.

Arizona wants pitching, and they have pieces to offer. Their organizational pitching depth is incredibly deep. Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot are their best trade chips at the Major League level to potentially dangle in negotiations.

It would be hard to envision Tampa Bay parting with another established starting pitcher, but lineup help is now their No. 1 priority. If they can find a way to land Marte for a package of prospects, they should strongly consider pulling the trigger.

He is arguably the best second baseman in baseball, and is under contract for five years. Acquiring him would give the Rays one of the best offensive cores with third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

