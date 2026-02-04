Rays Busy Winter Still Results in Underwhelming Offseason Grade

The Tampa Bay Rays came into the offseason with a roster that had clear areas of weakness to be addressed.

Their offense struggled to consistently produce in 2025, leading to mixed results on the field and only 77 victories. The front office was busy making moves this winter to improve the team’s outlook, but its activity hasn’t been rewarded with a very strong grade.

Over at The Athletic, Jim Bowden (subscription required) shared report cards for every franchise for how they fared during the 2026 MLB offseason. Despite a whirlwind of moves, the former front office executive is not impressed by their offseason haul.

Bowden gave Tampa Bay a C+ grade, believing that their work this offseason resulted in acquiring more quantity compared to quality talent. It is hard to argue against that, especially because there are still needs to be addressed.

Rays receive underwhelming offseason grade

Oct 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash (16) during the ALDS workout day against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Completing overhauling a roster in one winter is difficult enough. It is even harder for the Rays because of their spending habits in free agency. The only Major League free agents they signed were outfielders Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz.

Their deals combined are worth $25 million, with Matz being the only one to secure a multi-year deal. Some players signed deals in free agency who will be paid more in a single year than those three put together.

Tampa Bay was involved in 10 trades, operating more like a team with an eye toward the future than one that plans to compete in 2026. Starting pitcher Shane Baz and All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe were both included in deals, creating even more voids on the Big League roster.

Prospects were the headliners in both deals. The Rays' farm system has been restocked with some intriguing talent, but it is fair to wonder how much of that talent will help the team this upcoming summer.

Rays future is brighter than present

Jun 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros left fielder outfielder Jacob Melton (31) hits a two run single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

For example, the haul from the Baltimore Orioles for Baz included two players selected in the 2025 MLB Draft. It will be multiple years before that deal can be accessed appropriately as a win or loss.

Sending Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay received two prospects: outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito. Both are much closer to the MLB than anyone in the Orioles package right now.

Projected to finish fifth place in the American League East, it is easy to see why Bowden gave the Rays such an underwhelming grade. Competing in that division is no picnic, and the organization seems to be operating under the assumption that closing the gap will be easier beyond 2026.

More Rays News: