Rays Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Starting Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

With the winter meetings starting up, the Tampa Bay Rays are focused on making some improvements, and one spot in particular could be a place they target.

Just before the winter meetings started, the Rays began to make some upgrades for their team in areas of need. With the outfield struggling offensively, that was a place that the team was trying to improve this offseason.

They will be hoping that the additions of Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley will be able to provide some help in that area. Both players have a proven track record, and Tampa Bay will be hoping that they can help spark the lineup.

While that area was a significant need for the team, the Rays also have a couple of the other places that they will be seeking upgrades for. During the winter meetings, Tampa Bay will certainly add some players, and one area that they will undoubtedly pursue upgrades for is the starting rotation.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times recently wrote about the Rays being interested in bringing back starting pitcher Zack Littell.

Littell Could Be an Excellent Addition

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a need in the starting rotation, a reunion with Littell could make a lot of sense for the team. Since joining Tampa Bay in 2023, the right-hander has been solid for the franchise. Overall, with the Rays, he has totaled a 19-24 record and 3.68 ERA.

There have certainly been some good moments for Littell with Tampa Bay, and his success resulted in the team dealing him at the trade deadline to the Cincinnati Reds. In 2025 with the Rays, he totaled an 8-8 record and 3.58 ERA. At 30 years old, it will be interesting to see what his market is going to be in free agency.

Based on his success in recent years, there is reason to believe that he could get a multi-year deal. With the Rays’ spending habits, it would be surprising to see them commit long-term to a free agent. However, if the right-hander is only going to receive a one-year deal, he makes a ton of sense in a place where he has had a lot of success.

Overall, signing Littell would be a good move for the Rays if the price is right for the franchise. He has performed well for the franchise in his time there and has proven that he can be an innings eater.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: