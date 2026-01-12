Rays Should Pursue Trade for Cardinals' All-Star Slugger This Offseason

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a busy team this winter, but there is still some more work for them to do before the start of the season.

Coming into the offseason, this was a team that was hoping to improve and keep pace with some of the top teams in the American League East. It is no secret that this is one of the best divisions in baseball, and staying competitive is going to be hard for Tampa Bay.

Despite new ownership coming in, payroll isn’t expected to change all that much just yet for the team. This winter, they have operated like normal, and that has resulted in them making some moves for the short-term and the long-term.

One of the bold decisions that they made was the decision to trade All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe in a three-team deal. The talented slugger was one of the best offensive players at the position and replacing that production is going to be challenging.

Internally, it appears like Richie Palacios is the favorite to be the starter, but they could also be seeking an upgrade externally as well. While Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks might not be available anymore, Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals has been a name frequently mentioned in trade rumors.

Rays Should Pursue All-Star Second Baseman

The talented first-time All-Star in 2025 would undoubtedly be a good addition for Tampa Bay and would be a logical replacement for Lowe. Last season, Donovan slashed .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in 117 games played. Even though he might not have the same power, he is an excellent contact hitter and was a doubles machine last year.

Due to the Rays having a surplus of talent in their farm system, they certainly have what would be needed to acquire a player like Donovan in a trade. With the All-Star being under team control for the next couple of years, he would make sense for the team’s outlook for the future as well.

Currently, offensive production has to be a concern for the franchise with a couple of positions that are lacking there on paper. Even though it was a good trade for the team, losing Lowe’s slugging ability in the lineup has created a massive void. While Donovan might not be a power hitter, he is a strong player offensively and could help improve a lineup that needs it.

