Rays Should Take Advantage of Mets Logjam and Make Trade for Former Top Prospect
The Tampa Bay Rays have a few positions they will be looking to upgrade this offseason. Their president of baseball operations, Erik Neander, was not shy when revealing what the front office will be on the lookout for.
Catcher is a position that has been mentioned multiple times already, despite the offseason only being a few weeks old. Another spot they are going to be evaluating things at is shortstop.
They have top prospect Carson Williams still developing. Taylor Walls is a Gold Glove finalist this year, making an incredible impact with his glove, in addition to his speed. But, he leaves a lot to be desired with the bat.
No stone will be left unturned by the Rays front office in their pursuit of offensive upgrades. One team they should look to make a deal with to address the need in the infield is the New York Mets.
Mets and Rays make for good trade partners
There have already been reports shared of the two teams engaging in trade talks ahead of the deadline in July. Those talks revolved around Tampa Bay slugger Yandy Diaz. Depending on how things unfold for the Mets this offseason, namely with first baseman Pete Alonso, could determine if they engage in talks for the veteran again.
Whether New York looks to add someone like Diaz to the mix or not, the Mets are a team the Rays should look to make a deal with. And the player they should have their eyes on is Ronny Mauricio.
A top 100 prospect for years, a logjam has developed in New York that could leave him as the odd man out. This is part of the reason that Danny Abriano of SNY.tv has named him as one of the five players the Mets could consider trading away this offseason.
While New York may not actively shop Mauricio, it certainly wouldn’t hurt Tampa Bay to make a call and re-engage them in trade talks. Diaz could be made available as part of the deal, or this could be a separate entity altogether.
Turning only 25 years old next April, there is a lot of untapped potential. And there is a real chance he never gets he opportunity to prove himself with the Mets, given the other talent in the organization.
Rays should take advantage of logjam and inquire about Ronny Mauricio
Francisco Lindor is locked in at shortstop. Brett Baty has shown improvement, and the team has top prospect Jett Williams waiting in the wings. Mark Vientos is still in the mix, as well as Luisangel Acuna.
The Rays could certainly look into Mauricio as someone capable of being an option at shortstop. He has some versatility, showing incredible defensive chops as a third baseman.
Junior Caminero is locked in as the long-term answer at the hot corner, but his bat is well ahead of his glove when it comes to development. Some reps as the designated hitter could improve the team’s floor with a better option available defensively.
With experience playing second base, Mauricio could be viewed as a replacement for Brandon Lowe, who has been mentioned as a potential trade chip this offseason.
Under team control through 2029, he is the exact kind of player Tampa Bay normally targets. Full of potential, just looking for an opportunity to play every day.
New York isn’t going to give him away for free, but the Rays should certainly monitor how things unfold in Queens this winter.