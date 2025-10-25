Production From Shortstop Position Was Mixed for Rays This Season
The Tampa Bay Rays are nearing the start of the offseason, and there were plenty of takeaways from the 2025 season. With the team finishing under the .500 mark, they figured to have more negatives than positives.
In the first half of the year, there were actually a lot of positives for the franchise. They were able to be a contender before the break, despite a bit of a collapse during the summer months. Overall, the team had a positive run differential, which made it even more surprising that they finished eight games under .500.
When looking at the roster, there were some spots that were a bit of a concern for one reason or another. In the infield, the team mostly saw excellent production from first base, second base, and third base. However, shortstop was a bit of issue for the team on the offensive side of things.
Rays Need More from Shortstop Position
For most of the campaign it was Taylor Walls at the position, and he was one of the best defensive players in the league. Walls is currently nominated for the American League Gold Glove at shortstop, and he very well could come away with the hardware.
While he was, without a doubt, one of the best defenders in the league, his offensive stats were abysmal. In 2025, he slashed .220/.280/.319 with four home runs and 38 RBI in 101 games played. Despite not doing much offensively, he finished the year with a bWAR of 2.6, showcasing how good a defender he really was.
Down the stretch, Tampa Bay elected to call up their top prospect, Carson Williams, to gain some experience in the Majors. The 22-year-old was regarded not only as one of the best Rays prospects, but one of the top in baseball.
Unfortunately, despite a lot of hype and high expectations, Williams didn’t hit the ground running. In 32 games, he slashed .172/.219/.354 with five home runs and 12 RBI. The young slugger showcased some of his power, but there was a lot of room for improvement.
Overall, the defensive production from the position was really strong, but it was a void offensively. Heading into 2026, it will be very interesting to see what the plan will be for the position. Williams figures to have the inside track to get a chance based on his prospect rating, but he will have to prove himself quickly.