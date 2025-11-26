Rays Sign Veteran Outfielder to $3 Million Deal to Help Improve Lineup

As free agency continues on, the Tampa Bay Rays recently made one of their first significant signings of the winter.

Coming into the offseason, the Rays were a team to keep an eye on with new ownership coming in. Historically lower payroll teams are starting to consider spending more in order to keep up, and that will be a good thing for the game.

Tampa Bay is undoubtedly one of the teams that hasn’t spent much historically, and even with new ownership coming in this offseason, that isn’t going to change right away. Fortunately, the team is savvy in operating on a low payroll and has always been able to put a good product on the field.

With a couple of notable needs this winter, the team will be trying to make improvements to keep up with some of the big spenders in the American League East. It isn’t going to be easy to compete with some of the best teams in the league, but the Rays believe that they can contend. Recently, they dipped into free agency and signed outfielder Jake Fraley, whom they have already traded for and non-tendered this winter.

Fraley Officially Part of the Plan

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It seemed like all along there was a plan in place to keep Fraley this offseason, and the two sides have come to an agreement on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Tampa Bay has a massive need to improve its offensive production in the outfield, and the hope will be that Fraley can address that issue, likely in a platoon role.

Jake Fraley finally has a home with #Rays on a 1-year deal https://t.co/MZQiZJ1UDo — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) November 25, 2025

Over the course of his career, he has slashed .248/.333/.402 in seven years. However, it will be key to get the left-handed slugger at-bats against right-handed pitchers where he thrives. Fraley has some massive split differentials with a difference in OPS being over .200. Against right-handers, he has slashed 261/.344/.432, which are substantial numbers.

The plan for the Rays will undoubtedly be to have him get as many opportunities as he can against right-handed pitching and likely form a platoon for one of the outfield spots. While Fraley is a solid addition for the team, adding some more help for the outfield would be ideal. However, with it a bit uncertain how many resources the team will have this winter, Fraley could end up being the only addition for the unit with needs in other areas.

