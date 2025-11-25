Red Sox Trading for Former All-Star Pitcher Makes Things More Challenging for Rays

While the offseason has been relatively quiet in free agency, there have been some major trades already that have shaken things up. For the Tampa Bay Rays, a recent move by a division rival is far from ideal.

Coming into the winter, the Rays knew that their division was going to be aggressive in trying to make improvements. In 2025, three teams from the American League East made the playoffs, with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays all playing baseball in October.

The Blue Jays were nearly able to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series but came up inches short. Now, Toronto, along with New York and Boston, is going to be trying to get better in what will likely be the best division in baseball. Furthermore, the Baltimore Orioles have also been aggressive in trying to get back into the postseason following missing it in 2025.

Breaking: Sonny Gray traded to Red Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 25, 2025

According to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox have been the most recent team to improve this winter, with the team reportedly landing former All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Red Sox Landing Gray Makes Things More Challenging for Tampa Bay

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

With another good pitcher heading to Boston, things are only getting increasingly complex for the Rays in the AL East. So far, they have seen Taylor Ward join the Orioles, and now Gray will be on the Red Sox as well. Depth in the rotation was a bit of an issue for Boston in 2025, but now that unit is looking impressive, led by Chris Sale.

Tampa Bay knows that with all four teams in the division seemingly being willing to spend, it is going to be a challenge for them to keep up. There is no chance that the Rays could have afforded an expensive veteran like Gray, who undoubtedly would have helped their rotation as well.

One of the needs for Tampa Bay this winter will be to improve at the starting pitcher position. This is a unit that has some talent, but there are some question marks as well regarding the health of Shane McClanahan. If the southpaw can stay healthy, he can be a difference-maker in the division. However, it’s hard to predict what the team will be able to expect. With Gray coming into the division and improving the Red Sox, it only furthers the need for Tampa Bay to try to improve their roster to keep up.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: