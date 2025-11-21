Rays Slugger Seen as an Affordable Option to Top Free Agents This Winter

As the offseason starts to heat up, the Tampa Bay Rays are going to be a team to watch this winter.

Even though the Rays aren’t the biggest spenders, they are expected to be active trying to make some improvements. There are a couple of areas of need for the team to address this winter if they are going to try to contend in the challenging American League East.

This is a division that spends a lot of money, and Tampa Bay doesn’t operate like that yet. Generally speaking, they will look to deal veterans who are nearing the end of their contracts in order to get some prospects back in return.

The Rays have a couple of players that fit this criteria currently, and they could make a couple of major trades this winter. So far, nothing has happened with free agency just starting, but things could start to heat up on the trade market once free agency gets rolling.

Mark Feinsand of MLB recently wrote about the All-MLB trade rumor team, compiled of a list of the best players at each position who could be dealt this winter. For the Rays, first baseman Yandy Diaz made the list at first base.

Diaz Could Provide an Affordable Alternative for Teams

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 2025 campaign was a really strong one for Diaz, who was one of the most productive hitters on the team. Last season, he slashed .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. Having an OPS over the .800 mark is extremely impressive, and he would be a welcome addition in most lineups.

With the recent signing of Josh Naylor by the Seattle Mariners, the first baseman market has already started to take shape. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets will be the top prize, but Diaz can provide teams with an affordable option to some of the free agents available.

While he is a first baseman, he didn’t play the position well defensively last year. He is certainly capable of spending some time there but would be best suited as a designated hitter for the most part.

For Tampa Bay, they have who they hope will be the future at first base in Jonathan Aranda. His development in 2025 has certainly made Diaz a bit more expendable for the Rays this winter, and they would be selling high if they decided to deal him. While it's no guarantee that he will be moved, he would likely bring back a strong return.

