Rays' Slugger Yandy Diaz Ties Franchise Record in Fantastic Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays might not have started out the season on a positive note, losing their opening series to the St. Louis Cardinals, but there were a few positive takeaways from the first few games.

Coming into the campaign, the team figured to get a good first opponent on their lengthy road trip against the Cardinals. This winter, St. Louis did a lot of selling of their assets and are planning to rebuild for the future.

Despite this, they were able to take two out of the three games from the Rays, with both victories coming from behind. The bullpen being unable to secure two wins, with one of them being a massive lead in the sixth inning, was undoubtedly frustrating for manager Kevin Cash to see.

While the bullpen's struggles were not ideal, the team did see a very encouraging performance from their offense. This unit did extremely well and scored at least five runs in each of the games. Leading the way for them in the series was veteran Yandy Diaz, who was able to cap off a strong series with a five-hit game on Sunday. Reaching that mark resulted in him tying a career-high in hits, but also a franchise record.

Diaz Ties Franchise Record

Yandy Díaz's career-high-tying five hits today tied a franchise record, done 12 times, most recently by Díaz on Sept. 3, 2025 vs. SEA. It was the first five-hit game by a Rays batter on the road since Tommy Pham on Sept. 18, 2019 at LAD. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) March 29, 2026

The veteran slugger is off to a hot start to the campaign, and that is great news for the Rays’ offense. On Sunday, he was able to have one of the best games of any player in baseball early on, and also one of the best of his career. The five hits in a game tie a career-high for Diaz, which was a mark he recently got to last year against the Seattle Mariners.

Furthermore, with it being a road game against the Cardinals, it was the first time since Tommy Pham back in 2019 that a player was able to record five hits in a road game. Now, the Rays have been able to accomplish this feat 12 times in franchise history, as it doesn’t happen often.

Diaz was a name that was frequently mentioned as a potential trade candidate this winter, and depending on how the team performs, rumors could arise at any time. So far, he has been off to a great start at the top of the batting order for Tampa Bay. With strong offensive production being a priority for the team, they will be hoping he can keep it up.