Rays' Star Pitcher Scheduled to Face Phillies in Live Action Next Week

With spring training underway for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team is getting set for what they hope will be a successful campaign. Fortunately, they continue to receive good news about the health of a key player.

Coming into the spring, all eyes have been on the health of former two-time All-Star Shane McClanahan. The talented southpaw has been out for the last two years because of injury but is working hard to come back for Tampa Bay.

So far, he is progressing well and could very well make a massive impact on the team this year if he is healthy. While the Rays will be careful with his return, he is on the right track. Recently, manager Kevin Cash gave a bit of an update on what the plan is.

Great News for McClanahan

#Rays Cash said McClanahan did well in throwing 2 “innings” of live BP today in Port Charlotte, and is slated to make his spring game debut on Tuesday vs. #Phillies — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 26, 2026

Following feeling good after a live bullpen session, the left-hander taking the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies will be the next big test in his road back. The timing of his return from injury is certainly good, with him being ready to pitch at the start of spring training.

There is undoubtedly going to be some rust after missing so much time, and he also might have to get used to how it feels to pitch to live batters. Following the strong bullpen session, getting in live game action is a big step forward.

With it being so early in the spring, don’t expect too much from McClanahan against the Phillies, but all eyes will be on him this coming Tuesday.