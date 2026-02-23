A Key Piece of the Rays’ Rotation Is Worth Watching This Spring

From 2021 to 2023, Shane McClanahan established himself as one of the game’s top starters. He earned two All-Star selections during that span, posting a 3.02 ERA over 74 career starts while going 33-16 and averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 28-year-old left-hander last pitched on a Big League mound in August 2023. Since then, he has dealt with a pair of major injuries.

McClanahan missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in August 2023. Most recently, he has been working his way back from a nerve injury in his left triceps that kept him out of action for all of 2025.

His road to recovery continues this spring in Port Charlotte, where he is expected to progress to facing hitters in Grapefruit League action as he works toward rejoining the Rays at some point this year.

All eyes on Shane McClanahan in spring training

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

On the morning of Feb. 21, McClanahan took a significant step in his rehab process, facing hitters for the first time since July 2025, before undergoing a procedure in August to repair a nerve issue in his left triceps.

He threw one inning of live batting practice on the back fields at Charlotte Sports Park, tossing 16 pitches to teammates Taylor Walls, Victor Mesa Jr. and Yandy Díaz. The outing marked an important milestone in his return to Tampa Bay’s rotation.

“I was just a little anxious leading up to it,” McClanahan said afterward, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “A lot of [stuff] went into this whole process. Finally almost through it, and still a little healing left, but we're so close. So I was ready to get out there and just do it.”

Though he was instructed to limit his effort to about 80 percent, McClanahan’s fastball sat between 94-97 mph and featured his full mix of secondary pitches during the outing.

A close-up of Shane McClanahan throwing to hitters for the first time this spring. Tossing some gas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mrK78bNT3b — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) February 21, 2026

Rays’ manager Kevin Cash, who was in attendance, was encouraged by what he saw from McClanahan.

“I was thrilled with it. Really encouraged,” Cash said. “The best part was that he walked off the mound smiling, and you could tell he was having a good time.”

McClanahan still has several checkpoints to clear before returning to Tampa Bay’s rotation. Next up, he is expected to throw another live batting practice session in Port Charlotte, likely stretching out to a second simulated inning. A Grapefruit League appearance could follow as he continues building toward game readiness.

The Rays remain hopeful the left-hander can return to form during the 2026 season. As spring unfolds, McClanahan stands out as one of the most intriguing players to watch — not just for his potential return, but for what it could mean for Tampa Bay’s rotation.